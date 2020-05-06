In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, chief brand officer, Discovery & Factual, Nancy Daniels speaks at the Discovery Network TCA Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif. HGTV and the Food Network have seen their viewership jump by more than 20 percent last month over April 2019. Executives at the Discovery-owned networks say it's because they are creating an environment that gives comfort to viewers with the extended time at home.