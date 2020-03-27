In this Feb. 15, 1977, file photo, the Harlem Globetrotters' Fred "Curly" Neal of shows New York City Mayor Abe Beame the art of balancing a basketball on a finger during ceremony at City Hall. Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Harlem Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died the Globetrotters announced Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was 77. Neal played for the Globetrotters from 1963-85, appearing in more than 6,000 games in 97 countries for the exhibition team known for its combination of comedy and athleticism.