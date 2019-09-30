Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN IOWA, FREMONT, HARRISON, MILLS, MONONA, MONTGOMERY, PAGE, POTTAWATTAMIE, AND SHELBY. IN NEBRASKA, BOONE, BURT, BUTLER, CASS, COLFAX, CUMING, DODGE, DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, MADISON, NEMAHA, OTOE, PAWNEE, PLATTE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, SEWARD, STANTON, THURSTON, AND WASHINGTON. * FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * A SLOW MOVING COLD FRONT WILL BE THE FOCUS FOR A PROLONGED PERIOD OF THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY WITH SOME STORMS BEING ACCOMPANIED BY HEAVY PRECIPITATION. GIVEN THIS, EXCESSIVE RAINFALL COULD VERY WELL LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING ACROSS MOST OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA. * EXCESSIVE RAINFALL MAY WELL LEAD TO AMOUNTS RANGING FROM 3 TO 5 INCHES ALONG A CORRIDOR FROM MONONA CO IA TO PLATTE CO NE. ELSEWHERE ACROSS EASTERN NE AND SOUTHWEST IA, UP TO 2 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE BY WEDNESDAY MORNING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&