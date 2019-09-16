In this Feb. 24, 2008 file photo, Jason Reitman, left, an Oscar nominee for best director for his work on "Juno," arrives with his father, director Ivan Reitman for the 80th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. The upcoming “Ghostbuster” sequel will focus on the descendants of the original ghost-catchers who rushed around New York City in proton packs and jumpsuits. Ivan Reitman and Dan Aykroyd revealed details of the new film, saying it is expected out next year and will star Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace. Reitman directed the original 1984 film and Aykroyd co-wrote and co-starred in it. Reitman's son, Jason, is directing the new movie.