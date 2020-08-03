A female Steller sea lion pup, sticks close to her mother, Mara, at the Alaska SeaLife Center, July 6, 2020, in Seward, Alaska. Zoos and aquariums from Florida to Alaska are struggling financially because of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three-quarters of past visitors to the Alaska SeaLife Center, an aquarium and research center that runs Alaska's only marine mammal rescue program, have been tourists who arrive by plane or cruise ship. With most cruises canceled, there are few people to see the octopus, and the site's rare Steller sea lions.