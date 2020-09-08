During pandemic, Brazilian horror park reopens as drive-thru

Fright Night

A child, wearing a protective face mask, watches a performance from inside a car, at the Hopi Hari horror theme amusement park, in the Vinhedo suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Due to the restrictions caused by COVID-19, the park created a drive-thru tour that allow the public to enjoy the experience by car.

 AP Photo/Carla Carniel

SAO PAULO (AP) — A large Ferris wheel with red lights illuminates a gloomy path at a horror theme amusement park in Brazil. A line of cars carrying spectators moves slowly as actors dressed up as werewolves and witches approach the vehicles with outstretched arms. Another apocalyptic scene appears on the sidewalk: two zombies devouring a victim.

People in dozens of cars gathered on Friday at the Hopi Hari amusement park in the city of Vinhedo, in the state of Sao Paulo. The horror theme park, closed because of the pandemic, reopened with a change aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus: people enjoy the scary entertainment without getting out of the car.

Hopi Hari provides weary families who have been cooped up for months with the thrill of ghosts, ghouls and monsters in a drive-thru option. During the 2.7-kilometer (1.6-mile) tour that takes around 30 minutes to be completed, visitors pass through seven main attractions that include short reproductions of horror movies such as “The Exorcist.”

“They are adapting, and this is very nice. It allows us to leave our home and have fun,” said 61-year-old Jose Purgato, who went to the park with his family.

Sao Paulo is the Brazilian state with the largest number of coronavirus cases reported - more than 800,000 - and about 31,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19.

Some Brazilian cities have offered drive-in cinemas and even a circus for people watching from cars.

“We were locked at home for such a long time,” said 31-year-old Tariana Souza, who described the horror theme amusement park as “an escape from our routine.”

Tags

In other news

During pandemic, Brazilian horror park reopens as drive-thru

During pandemic, Brazilian horror park reopens as drive-thru

SAO PAULO (AP) — A large Ferris wheel with red lights illuminates a gloomy path at a horror theme amusement park in Brazil. A line of cars carrying spectators moves slowly as actors dressed up as werewolves and witches approach the vehicles with outstretched arms. Another apocalyptic scene a…

Review: Live-action ‘Mulan’ is gorgeous but short on magic

Review: Live-action ‘Mulan’ is gorgeous but short on magic

Out of all of Disney’s animated films, “ Mulan ” was the one that made the most sense as a live-action remake. Not that there haven’t been good and charming live-action remakes over the past decade — Kenneth Branagh’s “Cinderella” being at the top of the pack — but with most of them no matte…

Review: New doc chronicles chilling tale of Pepe the Frog

Review: New doc chronicles chilling tale of Pepe the Frog

“I didn’t even know what a meme was,” confesses cartoonist Matt Furie in the documentary “Feels Good Man,” demonstrating just how ill-equipped he was to resist the dark forces that engulfed him and his creation, Pepe the Frog, during the brutal election season of 2016. “I still don’t know if…

Hilary Swank leads a mission to Mars in Netflix’s ‘Away’

Hilary Swank leads a mission to Mars in Netflix’s ‘Away’

NEW YORK (AP) — Before she went into acting, Hilary Swank was one of those kids who looked up at the sky and dreamed of blasting off to outer space. She got to pretend living out that dream in her new Netflix series, “Away,” debuting Friday, where she plays an astronaut commander leading a v…

Current events push ‘Black Panther,’ Fox News to big ratings

Current events push ‘Black Panther,’ Fox News to big ratings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A special airing of “Black Panther” in the wake of the death of star Chadwick Boseman was a bright spot for the broadcast networks in a ratings week otherwise utterly dominated by Fox News Channel’s coverage of the Republican National Convention.