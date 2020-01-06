In this March 8, 2011 file photo, revelers throw beads from the balcony of the Royal Sonesta Hotel onto crowds on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras Day festivities in the French Quarter in New Orleans. It's the official end of the Christmas season but just the start of the season leading up to New Orleans' biggest street party, Mardi Gras. A couple of walking parades and streetcar-riding groups touch off revelry climaxing on Fat Tuesday itself — Feb. 25 this year.