Central Park monument honors women’s rights pioneers

First Female Statue

Mona Cahill, costumed as a women suffrage activist, stands in front of the Women's Rights Pioneers statue in Central Park Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in New York. The statue, created by sculptor Meredith Bergmann and featuring Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, is the first monument in the park honoring any female historical figures. 

 AP Photo/Kevin Hagen

NEW YORK (AP) — A bronze statue depicting women’s rights pioneers Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony was unveiled in Central Park on Wednesday, becoming the 167-year-old park’s first monument honoring historical heroines, as opposed to fictional female characters like Alice in Wonderland and Shakespeare’s Juliet.

The 14-foot-tall monument to the three 19th century advocates, dedicated on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the amendment that enshrined women’s right to vote in the U.S. Constitution, joins prominent men including Hans Christian Andersen, Simón Bolívar and Alexander Hamilton who are honored with busts and statues in the 840-acre (340-hectare) New York City park.

“This is a collection of statues of great men who accomplished great things, and the fact that there were no statues of women seemed to mean that the accomplishments of women were meaningless, certainly not worthy of a statue,” sculptor Meredith Bergmann said. “So it’s long overdue, and it’s wonderful that these three great and inspiring and incredibly hardworking activist women are here in Central Park and they can inspire us to continue to fight for equal rights, for fairness and for justice for women, for minority groups, for people of color, for everyone now.”

The monument shows Truth and Stanton seated at a small table as if discussing a point of strategy, with Anthony standing between them. The commission from Monumental Women, a nonprofit that formed in 2014 to raise funds for a suffragist statue in Central Park, originally included just Stanton and Anthony, two white leaders of the fight for women’s equality. Truth, a Black woman who escaped slavery and went on to campaign for abolition as well as women’s rights, was a late addition.

Pam Elam, board president of Monumental Women, said at the dedication ceremony attended by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and elected officials including Democratic Rep. Carolyn Maloney that a knowledge of women’s history “helps us understand the context of the struggle for equality as well as the continuum of the fight for social change.” She added, “We rethink the past to reshape the future.”

Thirteen-year-old Jaya Shri, whose Girl Scout troop donated cookie proceeds to help pay for the monument, posed in front of it later with two friends. “I think it will inspire a lot of little girls to go out and do what they want to do,” she said. “It’s really amazing.”

Tags

In other news

Review: In ‘Copperfield,’ Iannucci brings Dickens to life

Review: In ‘Copperfield,’ Iannucci brings Dickens to life

It’s not hard to draw a straight line from Charles Dickens to Armando Iannucci. In each there’s a passion for human frailty and absurdity, and, above all, a richness of people. Nobody filled pages with a vivid cast of characters like Dickens, so who better to take a shot at “David Copperfiel…

Central Park monument honors women’s rights pioneers

Central Park monument honors women’s rights pioneers

NEW YORK (AP) — A bronze statue depicting women’s rights pioneers Sojourner Truth, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony was unveiled in Central Park on Wednesday, becoming the 167-year-old park’s first monument honoring historical heroines, as opposed to fictional female characters li…

Review: ‘All Together Now’ is a sweet call to help others

Review: ‘All Together Now’ is a sweet call to help others

Amber Appleton gives, gives, gives. The 17-year-old spends her free time teaching English to a group of Korean women. She visits a nursing home to hand out free doughnuts and raises money for school projects. She adopts a tiny dog and puts its needs ahead of her own. She makes fried egg sand…

Review: A madcap journey in crude but sweet ‘Get Duked!’

Review: A madcap journey in crude but sweet ‘Get Duked!’

“The Most Dangerous Game” meets modern U.K. delinquent culture in the raucous indie black comedy “ Get Duked!.” Packed with energy, wit and hallucinogenic rabbit droppings, writer-director Ninian Doff’s scrappy feature debut is better and sweeter than the gimmick and aggressive title suggest…

Paralympic documentary: ‘None of the bodies look the same’

Paralympic documentary: ‘None of the bodies look the same’

TOKYO (AP) — Matt Stutzman was born without arms — just stumps at the shoulders. Ellie Cole’s right leg was amputated when she was 3, lost to cancer. Bebe Vio had parts of all four limbs amputated after she contacted meningitis as an adolescent. Doctors were able to save her life but not her…

After 5 months, AMC Theaters reopens its doors, cautiously

After 5 months, AMC Theaters reopens its doors, cautiously

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa (AP) — The doors to the AMC Waterfront 22 were locked. They had been for five months, along with most indoor theaters in the U.S. because of COVID-19. But in 20 minutes that was about to change and four people in masks were already gathered outside the theater 8 miles sout…

Ethan Hawke, Kyle MacLachlan play geniuses in ‘Tesla’

Ethan Hawke, Kyle MacLachlan play geniuses in ‘Tesla’

NEW YORK (AP) — Ethan Hawke has portrayed several real people in recent years, including musician Chet Baker and abolitionist John Brown, but his new role as pioneering inventor and engineer Nikola Tesla presented the challenge of playing a genius. In the new independent film “Tesla” by writ…