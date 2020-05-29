In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, Iain Armitage, left, a cast member in the CBS series "Young Sheldon," answers a question as executive producer/narrator Jim Parsons looks on during a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. CBS has earned the distinction of television's most-watched network for the 12th season in a row, and for the 17th time in the last 18 years. "Young Sheldon' was the top comedy of the year.