Carl Reiner, beloved creator of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ dies

In this Oct. 15, 1993 file photo, writer-comedian and film director Carl Reiner, 71, appears after an interview in New York. Reiner, the ingenious and versatile writer, actor and director who broke through as a “second banana” to Sid Caesar and rose to comedy’s front ranks as creator of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and straight man to Mel Brooks’ “2000 Year Old Man,” has died, according to reports. Variety reported he died of natural causes on Monday night, June 29, 2020, at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif. He was 98.