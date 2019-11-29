Brad Paisley happy to be butt of jokes in variety special

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. LITTLE IF ANY ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&