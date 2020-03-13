Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...PRECIPITATION WILL BEGIN AS RAIN LATE THIS AFTERNOON OR THIS EVENING, THEN TRANSITION TO SNOW AFTER 8 PM. SNOW WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT AND THROUGH THE MORNING ON SATURDAY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&