Nielsens

In this Sept. 18, 2018, file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Finale Show red carpet at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles. “America's Got Talent” topped the ratings last week, but it faces the absence of Cowell, seriously injured in an electric bicycle accident. Cowell, the NBC talent contest's creator and linchpin of its judging panel, underwent surgery for a broken back last Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, just before the show kicked off its live episodes this week. 

 Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” topped the ratings last week, but it faces the absence of Simon Cowell, seriously injured in an electric bicycle accident.

Cowell, the NBC talent contest’s creator and linchpin of its judging panel, underwent surgery for a broken back last Saturday, just before the show kicked off its live episodes this week.

Kelly Clarkson, who came to fame as the first “American Idol” winner when Cowell judged the singing contest, was to step in as his temporary replacement.

Fox News Channel continued its summer ratings romp, with Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity’s shows combining to hold nine of the top 20 prime-time slots among all viewers.

Broadcast networks, mostly relying on scripted reruns with a sprinkling of reality and game shows, were in their usual seasonal slump.

In prime-time last week, CBS topped broadcasters with an average of 3.7 million viewers. NBC had 2.7 million viewers, ABC had 2.3 million, Fox and Univision had 1.3 million, ION Television had 1.1 million and Telemundo had 930,000.

Fox News Channel led among cable networks, averaging 3.09 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.97 million, CNN had 1.34 million, HGTV had 1.27 million and TLC had 1.22 million.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” led the evening newscasts, averaging 8.4 million viewers. NBC’s “Nightly News” had 7.5 million, and the “CBS Evening News” had 5.3 million.

For the week of Aug. 3-9, the top 20 programs, their networks and viewerships:

“America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 6.16 million.

“NCIS,” CBS, 4.91 million.

“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.41 million.

“Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.4 million.

“60 Minutes Presents,” CBS, 4.14 million.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Monday), Fox News, 4.08 million.

“FBI,” CBS, 4.06 million.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Friday), Fox News, 4.01 million.

“Hannity” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.98 million.

“Hannity” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.97 million.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Tuesday), Fox News, 3.96 million.

“Young Sheldon,” CBS, 3.95 million.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Wednesday), Fox News, 3.89 million.

“Yellowstone,” Paramount, 3.83 million.

“Hannity” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.81 million.

“World of Dance,” NBC, 3.81 million.

“Hannity” (Monday), Fox News, 3.73 million.

“Great #AtHome Videos,” CBS, 3.71 million.

“Blue Bloods,” CBS, 3.71 million.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” (Thursday), Fox News, 3.66 million.

“Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 3.66 million.

“The Rachel Maddow Show” (Thursday), MSNBC, 3.59 million.

Tags

In other news

Review: A superb Rylance lifts up languorous ‘Barbarians’

Review: A superb Rylance lifts up languorous ‘Barbarians’

Watching Mark Rylance play a man of basic decency getting swallowed up by an evil world — and a sadistic Johnny Depp — in “Waiting for the Barbarians,” I absent-mindedly jotted down in my notes: “Nobody does basic decency like Mark Rylance.”

Review: A low-key ‘Secret Garden’ that still blooms

Review: A low-key ‘Secret Garden’ that still blooms

For more than a century, Frances Hodgson Burnett’s “The Secret Garden,” first published in 1911, has endured. It remains one of the great classics of children’s literature, a book that deftly combines the dreams and nightmares of childhood. Its balance of dark and light, death and rebirth is…