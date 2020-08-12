In this Sept. 18, 2018, file photo, Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Finale Show red carpet at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles. “America's Got Talent” topped the ratings last week, but it faces the absence of Cowell, seriously injured in an electric bicycle accident. Cowell, the NBC talent contest's creator and linchpin of its judging panel, underwent surgery for a broken back last Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, just before the show kicked off its live episodes this week.