This undated image released by ABC shows anchor David Muir on the set of "World News Tonight with David Muir," in New York. After five years at “World News Tonight,” Muir has a milestone that’s increasingly rare in television. His average audience is actually larger than it used be. ABC is finishing the TV season with its largest lead over NBC in 23 years, and 27 years for CBS. It’s the third straight year ABC has won the ratings competition.