NORFOLK - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a Cedar County man.
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate 81-year-old Robert Wiechelman.
Wiechelman is a white male, approximately 6' tall and 201lbs with blue eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen in Coleridge around 8:30 Wednesday morning and is driving a blue 2018 Subaru Legacy with the Nebraska license plate 13-C294.
Wiechelman has been diagnosed with dementia and may be on his way to Arizona.
If observed call 911 or Cedar County Sheriff's office at 402-254-6884.