LINDSAY — A large crowd showed support for the Lindsay Cooperative Market — now that same crowd needs to stay supportive.
More than 90 people showed up recently for the annual meeting, with some buying shares to help pay for repairs, including a new roof and display cases.
Owner Larry Temme said he was impressed by the number of people who attended the meeting.
“I thought it was really good,” he said. “Just the fact there was over 80 people there (actually), that alone meant quite a bit, I thought. A lot of the younger generation was there.”
However, for the store to continue to operate in Lindsay, people need to make shopping there a priority.
“One of the comments from one of the board members is that some of these people aren’t shopping with us, so maybe it’s a good thing (the younger residents attended),” he said.
“February was really good,” Temme said. “It was quite a bit better than last year, but in March we had the week where everyone in Humphrey and Lindsay was at state basketball, and that’s a great thing.”
Temme, though, remains cautious about the future of the store.
“The bar got sold, and I know a lot of our receipts are alcohol sales, so I’m still a little concerned, but we’ll see how it goes,” he said.
How it goes depends on whether sales improve.
“Hopefully, they respond, that’s really all a guy can do,” he said.
The Cooperative Market has a long and storied history with Lindsay.
According to the history of the store provided in the Humphrey Democrat, the grocery store closed in January 2004, and, shortly after, people of the community decided the store was greatly missed and wanted it back. A group of Lindsay people started a small committee and organized in-home meetings with families to see if there was enough interest.
There were roughly 40 to 50 in-home meetings before the committee decided there was enough interest.
In August 2004, Jeff and Twila Alderson approached the committee about the store. They had a store in Madison and North Bend and were willing to manage it. At that time, it was decided to form a cooperative and to sell shares and ask for donations.
On Nov. 19, 2004, the store was purchased from the Bank of Lindsay. Public meetings were held with families and the committee went door-to-door, and families purchased shares at $500 each) or gave donations. The amount discussed and needed to start the project was $100,000 to purchase the building and to cover expenses to get the store up and running.
A 10-person board was formed Aug. 13, 2004, with five members still remaining.
There are yearly March meetings with reelections done on each position every five years.
One year after the close of the store — Feb. 9, 2005 — $111,000 was raised to start the renovation. This amount came from 125 stockholders with some purchasing several stocks and also cash donations.
Old equipment was replaced by new and used equipment. The renovation consisted of gutting the entire store, replacing drywall, painting, installing new windows, flooring and doors, rebuilding the stairway back to the original stairway and adding the new grocery store sign on the front of the store.
New and used coolers were purchased as well as new shelving. Thanks to more than 100 volunteers of all ages, elderly, middle age and school kids all gave their time in this project and put in many hours.
There were the cleaners, painters and shelf stockers, as well as many other jobs.