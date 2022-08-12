PENDER — The Pender Village Board conducted an emergency meeting to implement a stage 3 water emergency.
A caller to the Daily News said the community was out of water earlier on Thursday.
A woman at the city offices said the water emergency was because of heat and water usage exceeding supply. She said further updates would be provided on the village’s Facebook page as changes happen.
The initial post on Pender’s Facebook page stated, “Due to low water levels in our wells and water tower, and under the guidelines of a Stage 3 Water Emergency, outdoor water use is now prohibited except for businesses that require outdoor water use to operate. Waste of water is also prohibited. If found using water during this Stage 3 Water Emergency, you may face the immediate discontinuance of water service to your location.”