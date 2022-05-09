A full-scale emergency exercise is set to take place in Norfolk from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the intersection of North Victory and Kaneb roads.
The exercise will involve an ammonia leak and multiple patients.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office will assist with placing electronic signs to inform motorists as nearby roadways will either be closed or strictly limited to traffic from 3:30 p.m. to about 9 p.m.
Citizen traffic needs to avoid these areas during this time for the safety of participating first responders. There will be many first-responder vehicles taking part from all over Region 11, including Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties, as well as multiple law enforcement, Hazmat, EMS and fire departments.
If there are any questions or concerns, call Bobbi Risor, Region 11 emergency manager, at 402-844-2050.