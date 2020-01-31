ORD - An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to locate 92-year-old Fred Dzingle.
The Howard County Sheriff's Office is attempting to find Dzingle who is a five foot nine, 165 pound white male with brown eyes and gray hair.
Dzingle was last seen near the intersection of Highway 22 and Highway 70 south of Ord asking for directions on Thursday.
He was wearing blue denim overalls, a tan jacket and red stocking hat.
Dzingle has Alzheimer's and was driving a Maroon 2007 Ford Taurus with Nebraska plate number 49B850.
If you know the whereabouts of him please call 911 or the Howard County Sheriff's office at 308-754-5458.