The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) recently released results of the 2023 Teacher Prep Review. The purpose of the review was to guarantee teachers have expertise needed to teach reading effectively.
The NCTQ reviewed reading coursework provided by about 700 elementary teacher preparation programs and sought evidence that programs are using what 50 years of research have identified as effective reading strategies.
Teacher prep review results show that nationwide 25% of reviewed elementary teacher prep programs provide coursework in all elements of research-based reading instruction. One of nine elementary teacher prep programs reviewed in Nebraska received an A grade from NCTQ for reading instruction coursework.
At the June Nebraska Board of Education meeting, the board approved a proposed Rule 20 Regulations for Approval of Educator Preparation Programs change that requires the inclusion of scientifically based reading instruction coursework in Nebraska teacher preparation programs.
After attending the teacher prep review conference and listening to how state boards of education hold educator preparation programs accountable, I wondered, “What is the best way to guarantee that teachers are prepared to provide effective reading instruction?” And more generally, I contemplated, “What is education accountability and how does it differ from responsibility?”
Responsibility is having a duty to deal with, oversee or accomplish something. Nebraska teacher prep programs, if the governor approves proposed Rule 20 changes, will be responsible for providing quality, research-based reading instruction.
Accountability often involves some form of evaluation of results. The purpose of evaluation is to provide a guarantee of work quality, assure successful completion of a task or identify needed improvements. Accountability may also include consequences for lack of success or completion of a task.
For example, evaluation of teacher preparation course work in reading provides accountability because it reveals whether programs are providing research-based reading instruction. In some states, lack of implementation of required reading instruction leads to the withholding of state funding.
Nebraska State Board of Education members and the public often associate accountability with student academic achievement. The state department of education requires that students take an annual test to determine if students have met the state content standards. It then reports student academic achievement to the public to reveal how students are performing by school, district, and the state and to explain measures taken to improve student academic outcomes.
At a special board meeting in July, the board and commissioner identified performance goals to direct the commissioner’s work in 2023-24. We assigned specific responsibilities to the commissioner through the identified goals. When we evaluate the commissioner at the end of the year, we will use evidence of goal attainment as an accountability measure of his success.
The state board of education has planning, evaluating and regulatory responsibilities for education in Nebraska. The board also has responsibilities or duties related to our own performance as outlined in our board bylaws and board operating policies. During an Executive Committee Bylaw and Policies Special Committee meeting held over a two-day period in July, the committee wrestled with questions related to individual board member responsibility and accountability such as, “Shouldn’t we be accountable for fulfilling our duties?” and “How do we evaluate our performance as board members?”
Whether determining fulfillment of teacher prep program responsibilities, examining outcomes from summative measures of student academic achievement, evaluating the commissioner’s performance or determining individual and joint state board member responsibilities, we need to consider accountability when we assign responsibility.
Accountability promotes operational excellence, safeguards resources, builds trust and models an expectation for quality. We need to be accountable to ourselves and to hold others accountable for quality education in Nebraska.
* * *
Editor’s note: The opinions expressed in the column are those of Patti Gubbels and do not necessarily represent the Nebraska State Board of Education.