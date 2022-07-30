WISNER — A tough first inning turned out to be too much for the Valentine Seniors to overcome as theft lost to Syracuse Post 100 7-4 on Saturday in the first round of the Nebraska American Legion Baseball Class C Senior state tournament.
It started with a two-run single from Griffin Goering. Two batters later, Braden LaFollette put one over the fence in left for a home run. Barrett Doschoff then hit a sacrifice fly to end the frame, but not without taking a 5-0 lead.
Goering and Sawyer Brammier each drove in a run on a single to make it 7-0 after the second.
Coach Kent Lopez cited shaky pitching as the biggest culprit for the bad start.
“You’ve got to have a good guy on the hill giving good effort on there,” he said. “And when we pitch behind in the count this late in the year, you’re not going to do good.”
The starter Brysen Limbach lasted just 1⅓ innings, allowing six runs — five earned — on four hits while walking one and striking out one.
Ashton DeHart came on in relief and kept Valentine within range, going 5⅔ innings allowing one unearned run on five hits while walking one and striking out six.
Valentine got things going in the bottom of the fourth when Brady Dahlberg scored on a double play.
With runners on first and second in the fifth, Drew McIntosh knocked a home run over the fence in right field to make it 7-4. Dahlberg would then fly out to end the threat.
The first two batters in the bottom of the seventh struck out for Valentine, but Limbach hit a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. However, Tagg Buechle then flew out to right field to end the game.
The late rally was something Valentine’s prodded themselves on this season. In the Area 6 final against Imperial, they trailed 9-3 heading into the sixth inning before scoring eight runs to take the lead and ultimately win it.
“We expect to score runs,” Lopez said. “We don’t always want to score eight in one inning, but we’re capable of doing that.”
Syracuse 520 000 0 — 7 9 1
Valentine 000 130 0 — 4 7 1
WP: Cooper Carlson, LP: Brysen Limbach; 2B: (VAL) Conner Fowler; HR: (SYR) Braden LaFollette (VAL) Drew McIntosh.