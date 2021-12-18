HUMPHREY — Plans for the new Humphrey Fire & Rescue Station are taking shape.
The Humphrey Rural Fire Board is planning to build a new station at the site of the old swimming pool on the east side of the property.
Bids are being sought for the dirt work, which includes site grading to the lines and grades shown on the plans, stripping of vegetative materials, scarifying existing surface, placing of fill material, constructing a storm water prevention plan and all other miscellaneous work to complete the project.
Bids were scheduled to be opened at the office of Advanced Consulting Engineering Services (ACES) in West Point.
Bruce Pfeifer, president of the Humphrey Rural Fire Board, said he hopes to have the dirt work done this year so construction can begin next spring. However, there are quite a few hurdles to get past for construction, including the availability of a construction company to do the work and materials.
“The dirt work we’re hoping and pushing to get done this fall yet,” he said. “We had to wait for the water line to go in and telephone line that needs to be moved; those are a couple things we’re waiting on.”
The building, designed by JEO Consulting Group, is bigger than the current station because future growth had to be factored into construction.
The meeting room area is going to be similar in size, but office space will be added so rescue and fire personnel can have separate offices.
Storage space is an issue in the current facility, so the new station will have adequate storage.
Pfeifer emphasized the station has to be built with future growth in mind because the current station is busting at the seams and had to be replaced.
“It may look like we have a big building, but the town is doing well, and as soon as we add a piece of equipment, it’ll look more practical,” he said.
The new station will have six doors instead of four, including a drive-through with a wash bay to clean the trucks after returning from a call.
“It may seem like a luxury, but it adds a door, so 20 years down the road, if we have to add more equipment, we can use that door as a regular service door,” he said.
Pfeifer said being able to use the site of the former pool, which is moving to the old tee-ball field at Foltz Sports Complex, allows a bigger, better building to be constructed, rather than staying at the current station site and building a station the same size.
“It really all came together really nicely. It allowed us to build a little bigger building and look into the future and not be so cramped,” he said.
The new site also allows for expansion to the west side, which is opposite of the bay side.
The station is supported through tax dollars from the rural fire district — as it is now.
The cost won’t be known until final plans are approved and the project is out for bids.