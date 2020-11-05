Two of Norfolk High School’s FFA dairy evaluation teams placed in the top five in recent state competition. Team No. 1 took top honors, and team No. 2 took fourth place.
Members of the state championship team are Jenna Fischer, Ashley Sanne, Keri Sanne and McKenna Skiff. Members of team No. 2 are Cole Ransen, Myranda Hansen, Kali Mangelsen and Alivia Gubbels.
In addition, two students, Hansen and Skiff, placed in the top 10 in the individual competition — with Hansen placing second and Skiff fifth.
Other area individual winners were: Sam Chapman, West Point, second place; Keaton Steffen, Hartington-Newcastle, fourth place; Rylie Bonneau, Pender, seventh place; and Lillie Timm, Pender, ninth place.
The West Point team placed fourth in the team competition.
A total of 167 contestants from 28 schools competed in the 2020 State FFA Dairy Evaluation contest. The contest was held virtually, with the contestants completing their placings in eight classes and taking the dairy management test the week of Oct. 5-12.
The Dairy Cattle Evaluation and Management Career Development Event (CDE) helps students develop skills in dairy cattle selection and herd management, said Jonathan Anderson, Norfolk High School’s FFA sponsor.
“Teams of our four students develop skills in observation and analysis through this competitive CDE. Each participant contributes to the team’s total score through individual activities. Team members complete a general knowledge exam and evaluate and select eight dairy animal classes.
“Students in this event gain a greater understanding of dairy cattle management and become knowledgeable in areas that include animal welfare, biosecurity, business management, current issues, environmental management and safety practices.”