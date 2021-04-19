Communities in Northeast Nebraska have been awarded a combined $2.6 million in grants under the 2020 round of Nebraska’s Rural Workforce Housing Fund.
Created by the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act, which was signed into law by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2017, the RWHF is designed to help communities increase their supply of quality, affordable housing to accommodate a growing workforce.
“Our state’s affordability makes Nebraska a great place to raise a family,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act provides matching funds for our communities working to build high-quality, reasonably priced homes. The availability of affordable housing grows Nebraska by helping small towns and rural communities attract new businesses and residents.”
RWHF grants are available to eligible nonprofit development organizations, who—often in collaboration with local employers and financial institutions—supply a minimum of 1:1 matching dollars to generate Rural Workforce Housing Investment Funds for project financing.
Since the RWHF’s inception and initial funding distribution of approximately $7 million in 2017, the fund has helped finance more than 620 new housing units in 18 communities across the state.
The most recent awards were made possible by a second $10 million allocation by the Nebraska Legislature. An additional round of applications will be announced at a later date to award the remaining $873,500.
The Northeast Nebraska organizations received matching funds were:
— Cuming County Economic Development Inc., $500,000 match, $500,000 grant
— Schuyler Community Development Inc., $761,000 match, $750,000 grant
— NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska, Columbus, $772,500 match, $750,000 grant
— Pender Community Development Inc., $600,000 match, $600,000 grant