By all accounts, 2019 was not a banner year for Norfolk High School cross country.
Only one Panther — boy or girl — qaualified for the state meet: senior Matthew Protzman.
But a lot of young kids on both teams were able to get valuable experience last season, which girls coach Angie Means and boys coach Aaron Bradley hope will pay dividends in 2020.
“We have all of our varsity runners back and we’ve got lots and lots of young girls,” Means said.
“Our varsity was primarily freshmen and sophomores and we have a new grade of freshmen coming in that look really strong and have put in some miles this summer.”
Boys coach Aaron Bradley said he has a number of kids who have put in a lot of time and effort over the summer.
“They’re going through the process and learning what it takes to be competitive at the Class A level,” he said.
“That’s showing right now. Our summer really started once we found out we were not going to have school the rest of the year. We started our summer training in May. So, we’ve had May, June, July and early August, and they’ve really taken advantage of it.”
Means said she likes her team’s combination of youth and experience.
“Gemma Mendez is a senior. She put in lots of miles this summer,” Means said.
“Rachel Mortimer, a sophomore, Esther Protzman, a sophomore, Pareena Ponniah, a junior: those girls put in the most miles in terms of actual mileage that are on the team right now.”
Means also mentioned Sienna Sohler for her leadership.
“COVID took away the social aspect of the sport, which is really big for kids, so maybe some lacked some summer miles, so we’ll kind of see where things pick up here when the season starts,” she said.
“I think we’ve got some good, solid girls, even the girls who struggled to put in the miles over the summer, hopefully they can pick up and do some things for us, too.”
Means knows the season could be canceled at any point and is thankful that at least for now, the season will go on.
“These girls want to be around each other. They want to work hard, they want to compete and hopefully they’ll have that opportunity.”
Bradley said some varsity spots are up for grabs and he has athletes excited for the opportunity to get out and run.
“I have a core group of guys who did what was put out to them as far as workouts and there were a few who actually went above and beyond.”
Bradley mentioned seniors Carson Means and Trevor Eisenbraun as well as juniors Isaac Guenther, Cole Uzzell, Tristan Kittelson and Wyatt Mead.
“Those guys have done a nice job. It’s a group effort right now. We don’t really have any standout athlete.
“I’d like to be at least 10-deep on the varsity, so there’s a couple of spots that are wide-open right now that if they want it, they’d better earn it.”
Bradley said the 2020 team is farther along now than it was a year ago.
“We have to hang our hat on a motto. This year’s it’s ‘Positivity,’ ” Bradley said.
“We are day-to-day in what we can do. So, it’s like win the day in what you can do.
“I’m not worried about two weeks from now, I’m not worried about next Friday, I’m worried about what we’re going to do to get better tomorrow.”
Norfolk girls CC
n Seniors: Gemma Mendez, Makayla Clouse, Isabella Steskal, Sienna Sohler, Grace Schavee.
n Juniors: Pareena Poniah, Anna Brown.
n Sophomores: Rachel Mortimer, Esther Protzman, Ashlynn Millikan, Paige Godfrey, Ava Armbruster, Nicole Hasebroock, Lily Cohn
n Freshmen: Nishyia Ponniah, Molly Meier, Sierra Rader, Madison Hall, Rebekah Guenther, Amelia Pinkelman, Elizabeth Wicker, Nevaeh Perrin, Piper Brink.
Norfolk boys CC
n Seniors: Anthony Castro, Trevor Eisenbraun, Carson Means, Griffin Saunders.
n Juniors: Isaac Guenther, Tristen Kittelson, Cole Uzzell, Wyatt Mead, Daniel Weitzmann, Devan Schmit, Daniel Yowell.
n Sophomores: Willliam Reynolds, Thor Martin. Josh Schavee
n Freshmen: Charles Bethards, Tanner Bloom, Peyton Flohr, Teaghan Haselhorst, Carter Jackson, Ryder Kahny, Isaac Ochoa, Hunter Phillips.