The Norfolk City Council approved a contract for the in-stream section of the river restoration project at Monday night’s meeting.
“This will be the final design for the river restoration project, which will be removing the drop structure at First Street,” said Steve Rames, city engineer.
The design should be finished by late summer and bids will be ready to go out in August or early September, Rames said.
The council voted unanimously to approve the $149,222 contract with Riverwise Engineering LLC.