The State of our Union

The State of the Union is a time-honored tradition, envisioned by our Founders in the Constitution, which provides an opportunity to review the past year and hear the President’s ideas to make America even better in the next one. The State of the Union was traditionally given to Congress in writing only until 1913, when President Woodrow Wilson started the tradition of giving a speech to Congress. Regardless of who is President, it is important for Congress, and our country, to hear directly from the leader of our nation. While we faced our share of challenges over the past year in Nebraska, I agree with the President’s assessment that “America’s fortunes are on the rise, and America’s future is blazing bright.”

During his speech, President Trump spoke about our accomplishments, and how they have driven our strong economy. The elimination of job-killing regulations and the first tax reform in 30 years have driven strong job creation and kept our unemployment rate near record lows. After years of effort to deliver tax relief, it is rewarding to see our pro-growth policies working for the American people.

The President also highlighted recent wins on trade, including agreements with China, Japan, and Canada and Mexico (USMCA), which I am hopeful will provide another boost to our farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and consumers. I was able to travel to Montreal and Mexico City to attend USMCA negotiations and served on the team advocating House passage of USMCA, and I will continue working with the President to ensure trade negotiations with the United Kingdom, European Union, China, and Kenya move forward with American agriculture at the forefront in the year ahead.

President Trump also spoke about domestic concerns, such as lowering prescription drug costs. In the Ways and Means Committee, we share a common goal of lowering prescription drug prices and have made progress on bipartisan reforms. This Congress we passed the bipartisan STAR Act which would make it easier to understand the impacts of prescription drug spending and shortages, and the reasons behind significant price swings. This bill would increase transparency in the prescription drug markets. Chairman Richard Neal and Ranking Member Kevin Brady of the Ways and Means Committee have recently released a bipartisan solution to address surprise medical billing, which will be a great opportunity to work together to stop this practice which harms Americans. I am pleased to support their efforts and look forward to committee consideration in the near future.

I am especially grateful the President used his platform to call for the need for all Americans to have access to high-speed internet, specifically rural Americans. This would be critical for the 23 million Americans in rural areas who still do not have access to a high-speed, reliable internet connection. In December, President Trump signed a bill containing my legislation – the RURAL Act – into law. The RURAL Act encourages infrastructure development by ensuring tax-exempt electric cooperative organizations’ continued access to government grants and assistance, including rural broadband grants and FEMA disaster relief.

In President Trump’s third State of the Union address, he painted a picture of a strong America. I will continue to assist the President in finding solutions to the challenges we face. The United States truly has a limitless future, and our best is yet to come.

Tags

In other news

The State of our Union

The State of the Union is a time-honored tradition, envisioned by our Founders in the Constitution, which provides an opportunity to review the past year and hear the President’s ideas to make America even better in the next one. The State of the Union was traditionally given to Congress in …

District 41 update

Currently, 49 state senators serve in the Nebraska Legislature. Under the Nebraska Constitution, this number could be increased to fifty senators, but an even number of senators could result in a vote ending in a tie, requiring the Lieutenant Governor to cast the deciding vote. Speaker of th…

Protecting communities, transforming lives

Prisons are often overlooked as part of government, but they play a key role in creating safe communities. For years, Nebraska underinvested in its prisons. During my administration, we have placed a renewed focus on managing them well for one simple reason: we want to keep people safe. To a…

District 17 update

Thursday, January 30, 2020 we reached a point twenty-five percent through the Legislative Session. New and carryover Bills have begun to come out of Committee, and this next week we will see debate on some Bills that that advanced in the past couple of weeks to Final Reading. The pace has qu…

District 16 update

Another busy week in the Unicameral Legislature ended along with the month of January this past Friday. After a full week of hearings in the Agriculture, Business and Labor, and Health and Human Services Committees, extensive floor debate and many lunch or evening events, I capped off the we…

District 40 update

Last year, I introduced and prioritized LB 243, which created the Healthy Soils Task Force. Since the bill’s passage last April, the Governor has appointed 14 members to the task force, representing production agriculture, agribusiness, Natural Resource Districts, environmental organizations…

District 41 update

In the last two weeks, a lot of things have happened at the Legislature in Lincoln, and at the same time, very little has happened. A number of good bills have advanced: supporting victims of human trafficking, providing an income tax break to military retirees, and others. But we haven’t ha…

Protecting expectant mothers in rural Nebraska

Each January, many Nebraskans travel more than 1,000 miles to proudly join the March for Life in Washington, D.C., and this year was no exception. These Nebraskans drew attention to the pro-life, pro-women values they hold dear. While being pro-life and pro-women of course involves protectin…