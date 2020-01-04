Year in review

As we begin a new year, I find it useful reflect on past successes while building plans for the future. In 2019, we faced many challenges, but we also founded several solutions to which will benefit Nebraska families, farmers, ranchers, and small businesses.
Nebraska had a tough start to 2019 when the worst disaster in our state’s history hit in March. In the aftermath, Governor Ricketts and the entire Nebraska Congressional delegation called for the President to issue a Major Disaster Declaration, which President Trump was quick to grant. Congress then passed a disaster funding bill providing immediate assistance for affected areas. In addition, I introduced legislation to allow tax relief for those impacted by severe storms and flooding. This aid and countless examples of selfless acts of Nebraskans helping neighbors in need are crucial to the rebuilding process.
Visiting the aftermath of the “bomb cyclone,” the ongoing flooding, and the collapsed Ft. Laramie irrigation tunnel, helped give me a first-hand perspective of these serious challenges. I had the opportunity to meet with many Nebraskans, each with their own unique stories to tell. I held many public meetings or “Mobile Offices,” where I heard comments, questions, and ideas from constituents across the district. My staff also hosted Mobile Offices and other events in all 75 counties in the Third District to ensure every Nebraskan could have their voice heard and take advantage of the services available through my office.
In addition, I launched an Ag Tour with stops in Alliance, York, and Auburn, and an Infrastructure Seminar in Hastings. During the Ag Tour and Infrastructure Seminar we heard from a wide variety of Nebraska officials and stakeholders on the current state of agriculture and infrastructure, plans for the future, and resources currently available. During the Ag Tour, we were also able to hear from producers throughout Nebraska who make the Third District the number one ag district in America. These opportunities add to my work in Congress where I can share what I have learned from Nebraska’s communities.
In Washington, we made significant progress in moving our country forward; reducing burdensome regulations, scoring significant wins on trade, and improving our tax code. President Trump completed the process of repealing the onerous Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule. WOTUS vastly expanded the EPA’s jurisdiction to include virtually all water flows, from ditches to prairie potholes, even on private land. In 2016, I authored a bill repealing WOTUS which made it to President Obama’s desk in 2016 before being vetoed and have led the fight for repealing it since. I am thankful for President Trump’s commitment to reining in the federal government.
On trade, after much hard work from the administration, we took huge steps forward with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and the United States-Japan trade deal. Through my position on the Ways and Means Committee, I travelled to Ottawa and Mexico City to attend USMCA negotiations and also served on the Republican whip team supporting USMCA enactment. I was incredibly pleased to work on USMCA, which updated and modernized NAFTA, and to vote for its passage in the House.
I have long advocated for a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. and Japan – Japan being Nebraska’s third largest export market. In 2017, I introduced a resolution in the House calling for one. The U.S.-Japan trade deal, negotiated by President Trump and his team, relieves a burden for our farmers and producers by bringing Japanese tariff rates on U.S. agriculture in line with our competitors. I look forward to negotiations on a more comprehensive trade agreement with Japan this year.
In the year-end tax package, we came together in a bipartisan fashion to provide certainty to the tax code with many provisions particularly beneficial for Nebraska: ensuring electric cooperatives maintain their tax status when accessing disaster grants, providing tax relief to areas hit by disaster, and extending the biodiesel blender credit. Through my position as the Ranking Member of the Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures, which writes tax policy for Congress, I had been pushing for the passage of these tax provisions throughout the year and was pleased when they were included. I am looking forward to seeing the results in Nebraska in the near future.
As we turn the page on 2019, I am excited to get to work in 2020. We have much to work on including reducing our debt, lowering health care costs, and continuing to improve the tax code, and it is my hope we focus on these issues in Congress in the next year. In 2020, let us work together for the positive results our country needs.