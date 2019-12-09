Visit the Capitol

It is getting busier at the Capitol. With the holidays upon us and friends and family visiting, if you have the opportunity to get to Lincoln be sure to drop by your State Capitol. Enjoy the beauty of the newly lit tree in the Rotunda on the second floor. Attend one of the several holiday happenings. Learn about the art and rich background of this National Historic Landmark that houses the nation’s only Unicameral. Treat yourself and your guests to a tour. The Capitol is open every day except Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and free tours are given on every hour except noon.
On Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Transportation and Telecommunication Committee met for three Interim hearings.
We first heard the Nebraska Department of Transportation report, specifically on assessment and improvement strategies to address the needs of our state highways and bridges. The priority strategies presented to the committee were asset preservation, system modernization, and capital improvements.
The first priority stressed was preservation--taking care of what we have. Naturally, an update on major flood recovery projects was presented. The director noted that through some pretty amazing efforts, combined with community participation and long days and nights, the state was able to get some important roads open within days of the flooding. The state is down to half a mile of pavement damage repair and down from 27 bridges closed to only three. On behalf of Legislative District 17, the Department gets a shout out from me for work completed on the Pender Bridge. We also heard about the Transportation Innovation Act and Build Nebraska Act strategies for future projects, including funding needs and current funding status on several projects. I invite you to check out information about the statewide transportation improvement plan, future and ongoing projects, and interactive maps at the department’s website http://www.dot.nebraska.gov
Next, the committee was briefed by the Public Service Commission on the State’s 911 Service System as the state transitions to Next Generation 911. Next Generation 911 will transition the 911 system from the current telephone system to an internet Protocol system that will allow digital information to flow seamlessly from the public to emergency responders through a 911 network. This all takes time, but I understand there are currently local discussions about how to best address the needs of Legislative District 17. The Public Service Commission and the 911 Service System Advisory Committee created by the Legislature in 2018 (LB993), are continuing the work to facilitate the transition in the best ways possible for all of Nebraska.
Finally, we received testimony from the Rural Broadband Task Force on their report. The Task Force was created in 2018 by LB944 “to review issues relating to the availability, affordability, and adoption of broadband services in rural areas of Nebraska.” The Task Force met 10 times since September 24, 2018 and the subcommittees met a combined total of 30 times in that same period.
Access to broadband in RURAL communities has been a top priority for me and so many constituents in Legislative District 17, as well as for other rural communities throughout the state. Connectivity is both desirable and necessary in the rural communities. The Transportation and Telecommunications committee heard about efforts to identify and address needs in rural areas currently unserved or underserved. A point of great interest was testimony about the “homework gap” that exists because children in some rural areas do not have access to the Internet to do homework, research, etc. The Task Force brought us information about efforts to connect more libraries and schools in places throughout rural Nebraska that are without the ability to get higher speed Internet or which do not have Internet in their homes at all. I will continue to participate and monitor any legislation that comes before the Committee on the subject of Broadband.
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I look forward to hearing from you.
