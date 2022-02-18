Last year near this time, Russian President Vladimir Putin amassed a massive contingent of Russian forces at the Ukraine border. This year, as if on cue, he’s back at it. Even with unverified claims of a partial drawdown, Russia has encircled Ukraine with over 150,000 troops, poised for an air and land assault.
To move forward in this moment, we must step a few decades back. After the Cold War, there was a hard period of transition for the Soviet Union as it rethought how to modernize and engage with the world. We could have eased that transition with significantly more investment to help transform the Russian economy and political system, while respecting Russia’s culture and perspectives. It would have been a Marshall Plan for the former USSR, akin to what we did for Germany and Japan after WWII. Absent institutions built up around that concept, we moved on with the comforting assumption that Russia would magically transform into a thriving Jeffersonian democracy with free market capitalism and protection of individual rights.
For the international community, it was a blown opportunity to turn from mutually assured destruction to mutually assured security. Out of that failure, and the cascading economic hardships that accompanied it, Russia was ripe for a strongman figure to reorient Russian society back to nationalist ideals. Former KGB officer Putin emerged as the ringleader of a coterie of klepto-industrial oligarchs who built their fortunes by pillaging former Soviet state assets. Regular dialogue disappeared, as Russia and the West went back to their respective corners.
So, here we are, on the precipice of another Cuban Missile Crisis moment. The situation in Ukraine remains fluid and fraught, with a nuclear-armed U.S. and Russia at loggerheads as Russian military jets fly threateningly close to U.S. military aircraft in the Mediterranean, and global stock markets move in lockstep with each bit of Ukraine news.
Faraway Ukraine is more strategically important than many surmise. This resource-rich nation leads Europe in proven recoverable reserves of uranium ores. It is second in the world in explored reserves of manganese and iron ore. It is the 4th largest exporter of nuclear power plant turbines, rocket launchers, and clay. Its ag prowess is so immense it could feed 600 million people. A destabilizing invasion of Ukraine will have dramatic effects on food and energy prices and on multiple industries, including Nebraska’s ag producers. Ukraine is one of the world’s largest producers of ammonia, a key component of fertilizer.
For Putin, Ukraine is not only about regional hegemony. It’s cultural and foundational. Ukraine is both an interzone between East and West and integral to the ethno-religious narrative of Mother Russia. Part of Ukraine inclines towards European ways, part inclines towards Russian ways. Putin is determined to keep his people everywhere from falling under the sway of a weak and Woke West. His regular demonstrations of masculine vigor are performance art for his domestic audience to contrast their stoic martial spirit, so essential to winning WWII, with the indolent democracies of Europe and America. The massive show of force on Ukraine’s border is part of the shadow play––to keep Putin’s internal enemies at bay and project Russian power on a multi-polar world.
To back away from this moment, we need every tool we have: diplomacy, sanctions, energy. The gas flowing out of Russia empowers them with currency, helping them to modernize and grow their military. Just over a year ago, we were energy independent. President Biden subsequently depressed domestic energy production, becoming increasingly dependent on foreign suppliers. Instead of flying off to Riyadh to plead with the Saudis to pump more oil, this Administration needs to deploy the powerful leverage of American liquid natural gas––as we transition to a more sustainable future.
Ultimately, however, you achieve peace with Russia through strength. That started to happen in the last Administration as America began to properly arm Ukraine and unleash punishing sanctions against Putin. Unfortunately, the current Administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan signaled to Putin that a divided America was unwilling to counter his regional adventurism.
The way to avoid war at this late hour is to make clear that the costs would be prohibitively high. Russia will struggle to hold Ukraine’s capital of Kiev, as 300,000 Ukrainians have military experience, and most have access to firearms. The Pentagon, CIA, and NATO will provide support for any prolonged insurgency. The last time Russia faced a determined insurgency, in Afghanistan, they withdrew in defeat.
There’s no easy answer here, except this: I suspect there is very little tolerance for direct U.S. troop involvement. In fact, a survey of Nebraskans showed 60-40 against. We can hope that the Russian President––no matter the bravado––will not march to a war he cannot win. A more resolved Europe would help, and U.S. javelins don’t hurt.