The secret impeachment process

One of our most serious and solemn duties as citizens of the United States is electing a President. Overturning an election by removing a duly elected President from office should be equally solemn and serious. Yet, we have seen repeated attempts to impeach President Trump thrown around since before he even took office.

Before President Trump stepped foot in the Oval Office, five Democratic Senators had already introduced a bill threatening impeachment if he did not divert his assets and use a blind trust – which he had already promised and did so when assuming office.

Not yet four months into President Trump’s term, the first Member of Congress, Rep. Al Green (D-TX) called for the President’s impeachment on the House floor. In July 2017, the first articles of impeachment were introduced. Since then, more and more Democrats have called for his impeachment. In fact, 138 of them publicly supported impeachment before the call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

In May 2017, the Democrats demanded a special council to oversee a federal investigation to find evidence of President Trump involvement with Russia in the 2016 election. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller was named as Special Counsel, and had the authority to prosecute any crimes uncovered during his investigation and was given wide authority to investigate any Russian election interference. Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff publicly stated Special Council Mueller had found the evidence they were looking for. After two years and $32 million, Special Council Mueller submitted his report with no evidence of any such collusion.

In September, when Speaker Pelosi announced she would pursue an impeachment inquiry, she took steps to close the process as much as possible. For such drastic action as removing a sitting President, one would hope the process would be as transparent as possible. After the Trump-Zelensky call, Chairman Schiff attempted to mislead the American people by providing a fabricated account of the President’s conversation. I cosponsored a resolution to censure him for lying in committee, which was defeated by Democrats on a party-line vote. Behind closed doors, Chairman Schiff has conducted secret hearings, barring 75 percent of Members of Congress from attending. To make things worse, Chairman Schiff has been selectively leaking testimony to fit his narrative.

After over a month of refusing to have a House vote on rules for the impeachment inquiry, Speaker Pelosi finally set up a formal vote, but her resolution falls short of past House precedent. According to the resolution, the Republican minority is constrained for time in questioning witnesses and does not have the right to call witnesses to testify. In an attempt to cement Schiff’s narrative, the White House is not allowed to participate until after two rounds of hearings. The Democrat majority passed this flawed resolution on a party line vote. I voted against it and am severely disappointed in Speaker Pelosi and Chairman Schiff.

Our system of government guarantees due process, but Speaker Pelosi has already made her verdict. Many people disagreed strongly with President Obama, though this was never reason enough to overturn his election. Attempting to remove a President without regard for fairness or due process sets a terrible precedent for the future of our country.

Tags

In other news

The secret impeachment process

One of our most serious and solemn duties as citizens of the United States is electing a President. Overturning an election by removing a duly elected President from office should be equally solemn and serious. Yet, we have seen repeated attempts to impeach President Trump thrown around sinc…

Rebuilding Nebraska

It has been a year of challenges for the Cornhusker State, with perhaps none bigger than this spring’s disastrous bomb cyclone storm. Towns were underwater, roads and bridges closed, farms and livestock were destroyed, and at least three Nebraskans lost their lives. While the extent of the f…

Government takeover – drug pricing edition

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 50 percent of Americans took at least one prescription drug in the last month. When used correctly and safely, prescription drugs help millions of people by curing, treating, or preventing diseases. Our pharmaceutical …

Farm to school

Today, I had the pleasure of visiting Clinton Elementary School in Lincoln to celebrate the launch of a truly innovative event known as “The Crunch-Off.”

A fair deal with China

Like many Nebraskans, I’d like to see the United States and China make progress on an agreement to remove barriers to trade. It’s important for the negotiations to result in a fair deal that puts American farmers and manufacturers on a level playing field when doing business in China.

District 17 update

As we move towards November, we move towards Veterans’ Day and my mind moves towards those who help keep our nation safe and free. It is a time we honor those who serve and who have served. Truth is, they deserve honor every day, but it is encouraging to know that November 11, 2019, and the …

Preparing our future generations

During these fall months, many of Nebraska’s high school seniors are starting to apply for college admission. Some of these students will go on to study in fields related to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), including at great programs in our state.

Fighting for a world without breast cancer

There’s a beautiful story that was recently published in the Omaha World-Herald. I think it captures the magnitude of why we come together during Breast Cancer Awareness Month to honor those who have lost their lives to this terrible disease and celebrate the courageous survivors.

Value-Added ag grows rural Nebraska

Nebraska’s official nickname is the Cornhusker State, and unofficially we’re known as the Beef State because of the world-class red meat produced by our cattlemen and women. Our family farms and ranches grow and raise some of the finest agricultural crops and livestock on the planet. Our soy…