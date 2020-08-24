A constituent in a small town in Nebraska wrote to me recently concerned that the local post office was not flying the American flag. I phoned the new postmaster. She said, “Yes, the top of the pole is broken, and I don’t have any help to fix it.” I said, “Hold on.” I called our public power folks, and in typical cooperative Nebraska spirit, they kindly volunteered to help the postmaster out. Everyone won.
I support the Post Office. The local post office is important: it’s a central gathering place; it’s the face of government; it provides vital economic infrastructure. For many Nebraskans, particularly in rural communities, the post office delivers an essential service that allows them to sustain a business, petition the government, obtain necessary medications, and stay connected to distant friends and relatives.
The unprecedented challenges of coronavirus have only reinforced the critical role the local post office plays as a source of connection and community––above all for our vulnerable neighbors for whom it may serve as a literal lifeline.
The overheated political dramas that regularly consume our national life have now fallen upon the United States Postal Service (USPS). Let’s unpack three issues: the fiscal integrity of the Postal Service; mail-in voting; and election security.
First: postal finances. The long-term viability of the United States Postal Service is a deep concern that should transcend partisan differences. The Postal Service goes back to our nation’s founding. Its enduring mission: deliver the mail everywhere, in as timely a manner as possible. First-class mail revenues, however, are down significantly, as many people communicate by email, social media, and text. Added to the revenue strain is a requirement that the Postal Service pre-fund retirement obligations greater than actuarial standards. The short-term financial picture is stable, but more must be done.
Second: mail-in voting. It’s here to stay. Most of us are familiar with absentee ballots. Today, many states and localities are moving past the need to provide an excuse to request one. COVID dynamics have dramatically increased the mail-in trend. In Nebraska, mail-in voting is secure.
Third: election security. While there are troubling reports of ballot loss, ballot harvesting, and ballot destruction in other states, Nebraska election officials have consistently ensured that ballots are received and counted without delay or corruption. To do so, ballots in Nebraska must arrive on or before Election Day (November 3 this cycle). In the last election, I dropped off my mail-in ballot in the drive-through box at the County Election Commission Building. It’s another way to be doubly sure.
In the present postal debate, these three distinct dynamics have been intertwined with concern over the Postal Service’s ability to promptly, reliably, and efficiently manage an increased volume of mail-in ballots. Here’s the reality. There are times during the year, such as the Christmas holidays, when the Postal Service handles a far larger volume of mail without undue delays in delivery. This should lessen our anxiety.
In response to the latest concerns, the Postmaster General has been called to Congress to testify. He has assured that mail-in ballots will continue to receive priority delivery status; retail post office hours will remain the same; and no mail processing facilities will be closed. Other ongoing changes over the last decade will be postponed until after the election.
No reform should ever impinge upon the Postal Service’s long statuary mandate to deliver mail to every American in every corner of the country. Nor should it transform the Post Office into an indentured arm of Big Tech. The Post Office should not subsidize the profits of the package delivery economy with unfair delivery rates.
I invite you to review a national radio interview I did on the current “mail"-strom (properly spelled maelstrom). I hope it earns your stamp of approval