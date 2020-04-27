The good in others

There is no denying that we find ourselves in tough times. Social distancing has drastically changed our normal daily routines. Nebraskans have had their hours cut or lost their jobs altogether. This economic distress has increased the difficulty many people are facing in putting food on the table. Thankfully, tough times often bring out the good in people.

So many organizations around Nebraska are doing incredible work in easing the burdens people are facing. Along with our health care workers and first responders, organizations that meet nutritional needs are also on the front lines in the fight against the effects of this virus, and food banks have seen a surge in requests. Among these is the Food Bank of Lincoln, which serves Southeast Nebraska by acting as a food distribution center for food pantries in 16 counties. They have seen higher levels of need than ever, and they anticipate that the volume of requests will continue to rise throughout the coming months.

But with an increase in demand has come an increase in generosity. The Food Bank of Lincoln has been able to rely on the help of the Lincoln COVID-19 Response Fund, which the City of Lincoln formed with the help of local business and philanthropic leaders to meet emergency needs in the city. They have also stressed that demand continues to far exceed the size of the fund, and they have asked that people who are able to give do so through the Lincoln Community Foundation.

Other food pantries, such as the Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership, have also seen an uptick in requests. In the face of these challenging circumstances, they have begun to innovate. To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, they have begun conducting business by phone, and they have started to box up food and leave it in baskets outside people’s houses.

The Salvation Army in Hastings has changed their practices as well. They are taking food directly to those in need with a mobile food unit, which they drive from neighborhood to neighborhood to serve hot meals.

Schools across Nebraska have been closed for weeks, but that hasn’t stopped them from continuing to serve their students. On top of instituting a remote learning program, Holdrege Public Schools is offering free meals five days a week, where any child under the age of 18 can pick up lunch and the next day’s breakfast at no charge, and adults can do the same for just $4. Kearney Public Schools is offering a similar program, which has allowed them to serve nearly 800 meals per day throughout this crisis.

These are just a few examples of the remarkable efforts to address food insecurity that are occurring all across our great state. While there is stress, uncertainty, and anxiety right now, it is “chicken soup” to our souls to see these groups stepping up to help provide relief to others.

Unfortunately, many of these organizations are facing a decline in the number of volunteers who are able to assist with their programs. If you are able to volunteer or lend a hand in any way, the organizations my staff and I have spoken with have stressed that they can always use more help. I encourage you to reach out to those in your area to see how you might best be able to assist them in their mission.

We are living in a difficult and unusual moment. In times like this, I think it is all the more important to remember the good in others, and to ask ourselves how we can help.

Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.

Tags

In other news

The good in others

There is no denying that we find ourselves in tough times. Social distancing has drastically changed our normal daily routines. Nebraskans have had their hours cut or lost their jobs altogether. This economic distress has increased the difficulty many people are facing in putting food on the…

Keeping Americans on payrolls

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues its destructive pace, the devastating effects on the economy have come into clearer view. No business, small or large, is immune from the effects of the virus and the measures we are taking to counter it. Fortunately, Congress and President Trump have be…

All hands on deck

By now, COVID-19 is affecting all Nebraskans in one way or another. Many people in our state know someone who has contracted the virus, and many more know someone who lost their job or a small business owner who has had to close down because of this pandemic.

Six rules to keep Nebraska healthy

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues, Nebraska is expected to reach our peak in the coming weeks. To help Nebraska stay focused on slowing the spread of the virus, I recently designated April 10th – April 30th as “21 Days to Stay Home and Stay Healthy.” As the virus starts to pea…

District 41 update

In the last two weeks, it feels in some ways as though nothing has really changed, but in some ways, things seem to be changing by the minute. I reached out to some friends in the agribusiness and small business communities, and compiled some information for small business owners relating to…

Protecting against fraud and scams during the pandemic

As the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic continues, most of our attention has been focused on fighting this disease and the economic consequences of our response. While we continue the fight this disease, we must also be sure to not let our guard down against fraud. Recently, there have been numer…

Together apart

Nebraskans are tough, resilient, and generous. Our strength of character is revealed on an everyday basis, but it’s especially illuminated during difficult times like we are facing right now with the COVID-19 pandemic. From distilleries and ethanol plants contributing to hand sanitizer produ…

Breaking down COVID-19 assistance

In order to address COVID-19, Congress and President Trump have enacted three major pieces of legislation to fight this disease and help as many Americans as possible stay employed, with the goal of resuming our strong economy as soon as possible when this pandemic subsides. While agencies s…