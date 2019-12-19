On Christmas Eve, 1968, the Apollo 8 crew reached the lunar orbit. The year, as we all know, was full of deep division. But on that night, more than 50 years ago, the astronauts understood they had an opportunity to offer comfort and healing to the fractured nation they were gazing upon from hundreds of thousands of miles away. The Apollo 8 crew delivered a Christmas Eve television broadcast and sent back to earth the following message:

“In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth…

“And God said, ‘Let the waters under the heavens be gathered together unto one place, and let the dry land appear’: and it was so.

“And God called the dry land Earth; and the gathering together of the waters called the seas: and God saw that it was good.

“And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas, and God bless all of you — all of you on the good Earth."

I remember feeling the weight of their words. To the entire world, they were representing the best of America. Amidst the riots, the unrest, the deep divide – the world received a message of hope, triumph, and most of all, a message of unity.

When Christina Koch and Dr. Jessica Meir conducted the first all-female spacewalk in history in October, those same feelings came flooding back to me. For more than seven hours, these brave women made critical repairs to a power controller on the outside of the International Space Station.

The milestone represented America’s leadership in space exploration, and we owe it to the bravery and discipline of people like Christina, Jessica, and the entire crew who assisted in their historic achievement.

They were among the four women and four men selected from 6,100 applications for NASA’s 21st class of astronauts. NASA first began to admit women into its astronaut program in 1978, 10 years after the Apollo 8 mission.

I was proud to co-sponsor a bipartisan resolution in the Senate that congratulated Jessica and Christina for their extraordinary accomplishment of completing the first all-female spacewalk. The resolution demonstrates the Senate’s full support for NASA’s efforts to fully-integrate women into the astronaut corps. It also highlights America’s goal of sending a woman on the next mission to the moon.

As I watched these trailblazers conducting their repairs, I couldn’t help but think of the millions of young women who were inspired that day as they watched history unfold in front of them.

It’s been said that the future belongs to the brave. Jessica and Christina are leading this nation into our future of space discovery – inspiring future generations of female astronauts and explorers to follow in their footsteps.

This spacewalk is another reminder that we live in the greatest nation on earth. Even in what seem to be divisive times, we are gifted those special moments when all of us can stop what we are doing and unite around events that show the world the best of America.

There is nothing that we cannot overcome and nothing that we cannot achieve when we band together under a common dream. That’s a message we should all cherish this holiday season.

Bruce and I wish you and your loved ones a Merry Christmas and a wonderful new year.

Tags

In other news

The Best of America

On Christmas Eve, 1968, the Apollo 8 crew reached the lunar orbit. The year, as we all know, was full of deep division. But on that night, more than 50 years ago, the astronauts understood they had an opportunity to offer comfort and healing to the fractured nation they were gazing upon from…

A Tribute to Nebraska’s Flood Heroes

O the evening of March 13, as a cold rainstorm intensified, rancher Lowell Fisher grew concerned about the well-being of his calving cows and baby calves. He bundled up, hopped in his tractor, and set off through the dark night and driving rain to check on them. It was about 10 p.m.

Fort Report Column: Trade Agreement

In the 1980s, when Central America was engulfed by proxy wars between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, the victims were the poorest of the poor caught in a web of caste systems and competing ideologies and something in vogue called Liberation Theology. A refugee camp was founded in southern Gu…

Mending a broken budget process

Since taking office, I have focused on securing critical investments for our state while working to reduce wasteful spending. I sponsored legislation that’s now law to save millions of federal dollars by closing expired grant accounts and bolster oversight of government programs. I also push…

Visit the Capitol

It is getting busier at the Capitol. With the holidays upon us and friends and family visiting, if you have the opportunity to get to Lincoln be sure to drop by your State Capitol. Enjoy the beauty of the newly lit tree in the Rotunda on the second floor. Attend one of the several holiday ha…

The State of Agriculture

It’s no secret that 2019 has been a tough year for Nebraska due to historic flooding. For our farmers and ranchers, damage from the floods was compounded by additional hardships. Commodity prices remain low. A major canal failed along the Nebraska-Wyoming border. And the Green New Deal and “…

Rural communities deserve local TV access

When we want to learn what’s on the news, most of us turn on our television. According to a Pew Research poll, television is still America’s favorite platform for news consumption. When Nebraskans need to know the latest about events taking place in their community, the weather, or broadcast…

Senator explains bills

Thanksgiving provided opportunity to be grateful, create and consume amazing food, share smiles and hugs, and to re-invigorate for the work ahead.