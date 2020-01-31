Tax increases and government mandates are not a solution

When we enacted tax reform in 2017, through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we had two goals – simplify compliance and reduce the tax burden on as many Americans as possible. Despite – or I would argue because of – these rate reductions, a strong economy means U.S. federal tax revenue continues to come in at record levels. The federal government does not have a revenue problem. It has a spending problem.

Even with revenue at record highs, the primary focus of Democrats on the Ways and Means Committee continues to be raising taxes to pay for even more spending. This week our committee discussed two important issues, paid leave and infrastructure. I am glad these two important issues are receiving attention. However instead of new and creative ideas, we were presented with one-size-fits-all tax hikes.

The majority’s solution for expanding access to paid leave is the so-called FAMILY Act. This proposal would create a new payroll tax and require the Social Security Administration to administer a new paid leave benefit for all Americans. While this proposal is certainly well-intentioned, as most government mandates, the result would have many unintended consequences, particularly with small business, farmers, and ranchers. Like Social Security and Medicare, employers would pay half of the payroll tax for every employee, including themselves. Economists tells us the employer-paid share of payroll taxes ultimately comes out of a worker’s salary. For the self-employed workers, including farmers and ranchers, both halves of payroll taxes are paid directly as a self-employment tax, or SECA.

The mandate would also have a negative impact on benefit customization. Many businesses, large and small, are already able to offer paid leave which fits the needs of their employees. Farmers and ranchers would also be impacted as they can’t just step away from taking care of their crops, livestock, or business and receive a check in lieu of their work. This would mean more than 20 million Americans – about one-eighth of our labor force – would be asked to pay this new tax but would not be able to use the benefit.

The majority’s infrastructure proposal was more of the same. Instead of a constructive discussion of the challenges inhibiting infrastructure improvements such as the restrictive permitting and duplicative labor requirements, the solution was to throw more money at the problem.

We know spending more money without reform only expands problems. Our country needs real solutions for our infrastructure, including transportation, pipelines, broadband, and water management among them. In Nebraska we have numerous levees in need of repair after last year’s storms and flooding, with another heavy spring runoff expected. To truly fix our infrastructure, we need to improve how these dollars are spent and enact needed reforms to ensure we are getting a quality product at the best price possible.

I am committed to finding solutions to these two major issues. The Tax Cut and Jobs Act included a proposal by Senator Fischer to create a tax credit for employers offering paid leave, and the recently enacted SECURE Act included a provision which allows new parents to access their retirement savings.

President Trump has put forward an infrastructure plan dealing with needed reforms and investments. There is room for a constructive conversation on paid leave and improving our infrastructure. As we continue our discussions, I hope we focus on commonsense, fiscally responsible solutions.

Tags

In other news

Tax increases and government mandates are not a solution

When we enacted tax reform in 2017, through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we had two goals – simplify compliance and reduce the tax burden on as many Americans as possible. Despite – or I would argue because of – these rate reductions, a strong economy means U.S. federal tax revenue continues t…

An Honest Look at Marijuana

The big marijuana industry grew to $13.6 billion in 2019, and marijuana lobbyists are eagerly looking to cash in on new markets. They’re pouring big money into shaping public opinion on marijuana across the nation. To avoid regulation, the industry wants to persuade people that the drug is n…

District 17 update

Week three at your Legislature got even busier, with Session until noon and Committee hearings all around the Capitol beginning at 1:30.  

Trade agreements for the heartland

After World War II, our nation forged new trade deals and opened markets to create unprecedented economic growth. However, in the decades that followed, some interests and priorities have shifted. America needed to refocus and update our trade deals to level the playing field and restore fai…

District 16 update

Greetings from the Capitol as we end the third week of the 2020 Legislative session.  Sixty new measures were introduced Thursday, January 23rd, the final day to introduce bills this session bringing the total number of new measures introduced this session to 496.  I’ve introduced six new bi…

A trillion trees

On the northern tip of Africa are the bordering countries of Ethiopia and Eritrea. They have been long-time enemies, leaving 100,000 persons dead and a million more displaced over the last few decades. When he assumed office recently, the new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed decided to ca…

Now, the Senate will honor its founding purpose

From the day President Trump was elected, Democrats have said it was their mission to impeach and remove him from office. In September, their three years of working for this came to a head – Speaker Pelosi announced that the House of Representatives would initiate an impeachment inquiry agai…

District 41 update

The legislature convened on Wednesday, January 8. This first week and a half were devoted mostly to bill introduction, and debate on carryover bills that didn’t get heard last year because they did not have a priority designation. Committee hearings began this week, with mornings devoted to …

District 16 update

The first full week of this year’s short legislative session brought with it the start of full days of debate and many more introduced bills. Unlike a long session where there is little to debate until newly introduced bills are able to go through the committee process and receive a public h…