“The Christmas season is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. During our celebrations, let’s remember to spread joy, hope, and peace with one another as we strive to exemplify Christ’s sacrificial love for us to the people in our lives. We must not forget the true purpose of the holidays, finding fulfillment in giving and not receiving.”

“As you gather with your family and loved ones, I encourage everyone to keep in mind the men and women serving our country who are unable to be with their families during this joyful season. We are grateful for their sacrifice and will continue to pray for their safe return home.”

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish you all a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. For those who will be traveling this holiday season, please remember to buckle up and drive safely.”

The Governor plans to celebrate Christmas with extended family.

Tags

In other news

Statement before Christmas

“The Christmas season is a time for family and friends to come together and celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. During our celebrations, let’s remember to spread joy, hope, and peace with one another as we strive to exemplify Christ’s sacrificial love for us to the people in our lives. We m…

Season's Greetings

This past year has been a challenging one for a number of folks throughout

The Men Who Held the Line

It was a great honor of my life to join a bipartisan Senate delegation to Belgium and Luxembourg to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. This was a defining battle of World War II – where the Greatest Generation stopped Hitler’s last major effort to turn the tide of t…

The Best of America

On Christmas Eve, 1968, the Apollo 8 crew reached the lunar orbit. The year, as we all know, was full of deep division. But on that night, more than 50 years ago, the astronauts understood they had an opportunity to offer comfort and healing to the fractured nation they were gazing upon from…

A Tribute to Nebraska’s Flood Heroes

O the evening of March 13, as a cold rainstorm intensified, rancher Lowell Fisher grew concerned about the well-being of his calving cows and baby calves. He bundled up, hopped in his tractor, and set off through the dark night and driving rain to check on them. It was about 10 p.m.

Fort Report Column: Trade Agreement

In the 1980s, when Central America was engulfed by proxy wars between the U.S. and the Soviet Union, the victims were the poorest of the poor caught in a web of caste systems and competing ideologies and something in vogue called Liberation Theology. A refugee camp was founded in southern Gu…

Mending a broken budget process

Since taking office, I have focused on securing critical investments for our state while working to reduce wasteful spending. I sponsored legislation that’s now law to save millions of federal dollars by closing expired grant accounts and bolster oversight of government programs. I also push…

Visit the Capitol

It is getting busier at the Capitol. With the holidays upon us and friends and family visiting, if you have the opportunity to get to Lincoln be sure to drop by your State Capitol. Enjoy the beauty of the newly lit tree in the Rotunda on the second floor. Attend one of the several holiday ha…

The State of Agriculture

It’s no secret that 2019 has been a tough year for Nebraska due to historic flooding. For our farmers and ranchers, damage from the floods was compounded by additional hardships. Commodity prices remain low. A major canal failed along the Nebraska-Wyoming border. And the Green New Deal and “…