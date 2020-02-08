It is the ultimate tribute to our enduring republic that no matter the tenor of the time, the state of the world, the politics of the moment, the President of the United States stands before Congress, Justices of the Supreme Court, and a rapt nation and delivers a State of the Union Address. “Mash potatoes and gravy” was my comment to the media afterward, pointing to the important emphasis in this year’s speech on national security, keeping you safe, and getting healthcare right.
The President led off the address by highlighting our nation’s economic boom and lowest unemployment in fifty years, which has put upward pressure on wages for people who previously struggled to just get by. Everyone in the country knows that the President is a disrupter––and he took aim: at Big Pharma for its scandalous practice of raising prescription drug prices to stratospherically high levels; at multinational corporations who profit from lax labor and environmental laws abroad to cheat American workers at home; at unfair trade and security arrangements, noting recent successes in challenging China, Mexico, and Canada on trade and getting European nations to pay their fair share for their own defense.
A highlight of the speech for me was the honoring of a 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman; and then there was the beautifully reunited military family. Sgt.1st Class Townsend Williams returned home from Afghanistan, seeing his wife and children for the first time in months. I searched for my handkerchief.
In a sign of the times, the pundit class condensed the 90-minute address into one symbolic act––Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripping up the speech. Given this widely circulated narrative, a casual observer might conclude that nothing can possibly get done in the current Congress––divisions are too deep.
The truth is far from that flip and profit-driven caricature. Just this week, the House passed the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act––a bill that I proudly helped lead that fully integrates service dogs into treatment options for our courageous veterans. The House also passed the USPS Fairness Act––which helps preserve the long-term viability of our postal service––and the Taxpayer Right-to-Know Act, which provides you with an improved understanding of cost, performance, and duplication in our government programs. If we are ever to get a handle on waste, fraud, and abuse, this kind of knowledge is key.
Amid the hue and cry over a few unbecoming moments in a State of the Union ceremony, you might have missed an important moment and area of possible consensus: A Trillion Trees. This initiative is near and dear to my heart and those of many Nebraskans. After all, Nebraska City is home to Arbor Day. A statue of its founder, J. Sterling Morton, holds pride of place in our nation’s Capitol. Combined with ongoing efforts to reduce fossil fuel emissions, a skillfully managed global tree-planting effort could play a critical role in moving us toward a sustainable future.
To paraphrase Mark Twain, the reports of governing’s demise are greatly exaggerated. As I told a journalist from the Swiss equivalent of 60 Minutes at Wednesday’s Nebraska Breakfast, America is "a gritty place." Our elbows are pointed; our tone a bit sharp. Our disagreements can be passionate, indecorous, even shocking. We don’t keep a lot buried. We let our feelings rip. It can be unsettling to foreign visitors accustomed to a less rough-and-tumble politic.
When our entire federal government in effect gathers for the annual State of the Union Address, the House of Representatives becomes a grand stage for the diverse undercurrents in our country. The evening is about orchestrated theatrics. It’s about applauding a president. It’s about critiquing a president. Yet it’s precisely because of such robust and cathartic traditions, combined with the remarkable stability in our governing systems, that we can enjoy the luxury of our famously wide freedom of expression.
In other words, despite certain outward appearances, especially when compared to other places and our own history, the fundamentals of our often-rambunctious union endure.
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations.