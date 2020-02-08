It is the ultimate tribute to our enduring republic that no matter the tenor of the time, the state of the world, the politics of the moment, the President of the United States stands before Congress, Justices of the Supreme Court, and a rapt nation and delivers a State of the Union Address. “Mash potatoes and gravy” was my comment to the media afterward, pointing to the important emphasis in this year’s speech on national security, keeping you safe, and getting healthcare right.

The President led off the address by highlighting our nation’s economic boom and lowest unemployment in fifty years, which has put upward pressure on wages for people who previously struggled to just get by. Everyone in the country knows that the President is a disrupter––and he took aim: at Big Pharma for its scandalous practice of raising prescription drug prices to stratospherically high levels; at multinational corporations who profit from lax labor and environmental laws abroad to cheat American workers at home; at unfair trade and security arrangements, noting recent successes in challenging China, Mexico, and Canada on trade and getting European nations to pay their fair share for their own defense.

A highlight of the speech for me was the honoring of a 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman; and then there was the beautifully reunited military family. Sgt.1st Class Townsend Williams returned home from Afghanistan, seeing his wife and children for the first time in months. I searched for my handkerchief.

In a sign of the times, the pundit class condensed the 90-minute address into one symbolic act––Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripping up the speech. Given this widely circulated narrative, a casual observer might conclude that nothing can possibly get done in the current Congress––divisions are too deep.

The truth is far from that flip and profit-driven caricature. Just this week, the House passed the Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers (PAWS) for Veterans Therapy Act––a bill that I proudly helped lead that fully integrates service dogs into treatment options for our courageous veterans. The House also passed the USPS Fairness Act––which helps preserve the long-term viability of our postal service––and the Taxpayer Right-to-Know Act, which provides you with an improved understanding of cost, performance, and duplication in our government programs. If we are ever to get a handle on waste, fraud, and abuse, this kind of knowledge is key.

Amid the hue and cry over a few unbecoming moments in a State of the Union ceremony, you might have missed an important moment and area of possible consensus: A Trillion Trees. This initiative is near and dear to my heart and those of many Nebraskans. After all, Nebraska City is home to Arbor Day. A statue of its founder, J. Sterling Morton, holds pride of place in our nation’s Capitol. Combined with ongoing efforts to reduce fossil fuel emissions, a skillfully managed global tree-planting effort could play a critical role in moving us toward a sustainable future.

To paraphrase Mark Twain, the reports of governing’s demise are greatly exaggerated. As I told a journalist from the Swiss equivalent of 60 Minutes at Wednesday’s Nebraska Breakfast, America is "a gritty place." Our elbows are pointed; our tone a bit sharp. Our disagreements can be passionate, indecorous, even shocking. We don’t keep a lot buried. We let our feelings rip. It can be unsettling to foreign visitors accustomed to a less rough-and-tumble politic.

When our entire federal government in effect gathers for the annual State of the Union Address, the House of Representatives becomes a grand stage for the diverse undercurrents in our country. The evening is about orchestrated theatrics. It’s about applauding a president. It’s about critiquing a president. Yet it’s precisely because of such robust and cathartic traditions, combined with the remarkable stability in our governing systems, that we can enjoy the luxury of our famously wide freedom of expression.

In other words, despite certain outward appearances, especially when compared to other places and our own history, the fundamentals of our often-rambunctious union endure.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations.

Tags

In other news

State of the Union

It is the ultimate tribute to our enduring republic that no matter the tenor of the time, the state of the world, the politics of the moment, the President of the United States stands before Congress, Justices of the Supreme Court, and a rapt nation and delivers a State of the Union Address.…

District 41 update

Currently, 49 state senators serve in the Nebraska Legislature. Under the Nebraska Constitution, this number could be increased to fifty senators, but an even number of senators could result in a vote ending in a tie, requiring the Lieutenant Governor to cast the deciding vote. Speaker of th…

Protecting communities, transforming lives

Prisons are often overlooked as part of government, but they play a key role in creating safe communities. For years, Nebraska underinvested in its prisons. During my administration, we have placed a renewed focus on managing them well for one simple reason: we want to keep people safe. To a…

District 17 update

Thursday, January 30, 2020 we reached a point twenty-five percent through the Legislative Session. New and carryover Bills have begun to come out of Committee, and this next week we will see debate on some Bills that that advanced in the past couple of weeks to Final Reading. The pace has qu…

District 16 update

Another busy week in the Unicameral Legislature ended along with the month of January this past Friday. After a full week of hearings in the Agriculture, Business and Labor, and Health and Human Services Committees, extensive floor debate and many lunch or evening events, I capped off the we…

District 40 update

Last year, I introduced and prioritized LB 243, which created the Healthy Soils Task Force. Since the bill’s passage last April, the Governor has appointed 14 members to the task force, representing production agriculture, agribusiness, Natural Resource Districts, environmental organizations…

District 41 update

In the last two weeks, a lot of things have happened at the Legislature in Lincoln, and at the same time, very little has happened. A number of good bills have advanced: supporting victims of human trafficking, providing an income tax break to military retirees, and others. But we haven’t ha…

Protecting expectant mothers in rural Nebraska

Each January, many Nebraskans travel more than 1,000 miles to proudly join the March for Life in Washington, D.C., and this year was no exception. These Nebraskans drew attention to the pro-life, pro-women values they hold dear. While being pro-life and pro-women of course involves protectin…