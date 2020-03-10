It’s a sad day when the Senate’s top Democrat threatens the Supreme Court.
America is in the middle of a crisis of public trust. Sadly, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer just poured gasoline on the fire.
Last week, the whole country saw Senator Schumer stand on the steps of the Supreme Court, jab his finger in the direction of the building, and bellow: “I wanna tell you, Gorsuch, I wanna tell you, Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind! And you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
These kinds of threats are completely and totally inappropriate.
As a conservative, I disagree strongly with Justices Ginsburg and Sotomayor. If I threatened them, Senator Schumer would be calling me on the carpet — and he’d be right. He would probably demand my resignation. It’d be the biggest story in America.
Senator Schumer should have been man enough to publicly apologize to the Supreme Court. Instead, he doubled down on the Senate floor. He tried to argue that he was referring to Republican members of the Senate, not the Supreme Court. That’s ridiculous. Everyone’s seen the tape.
Despite his spin, Senator Schumer had to admit that he went too far, saying that he should have chosen different words. But the problem here isn’t just the words he used — threatening though they were — the problem is that Senator Schumer would even dare to threaten the courts in the first place.
At best, Senator Schumer was threatening to pack the court and turn it into an untouchable, unelected super-legislature. Unless the judges vote for Schumer’s policy preferences, he’ll expand the court next time there’s a Democratic president. He wants to rig the system so his far-left ideology always wins, regardless of what the Constitution actually says.
Supreme Court justices wear black robes, not blue or red jerseys. They’re not supposed to be politicians. And the politicians aren’t supposed to be threatening them.
An independent judiciary is vital to our republic. Judges are meant to stand for the Constitution, even when the partisan politicians would rather ignore it.
What Senator Schumer said was dead wrong. He politicized the court. He threatened two Supreme Court Justices. He took the low road. “You won’t know what hit you” is mob talk, not statesmanship.
Chief Justice John Roberts, who rarely comments on politics, correctly rebuked Senator Schumer. “Statements of this sort from the highest levels of government are not only inappropriate, they are dangerous,” he said.
We’ve inherited a republic that’s been going strong for nearly 250 years, and we have a duty to pass it down to our children and grandchildren. One of the most beautiful strengths of our Constitution is the separation of powers, and an independent judiciary is at the heart of that.
How are we going to maintain the separation of powers if Senator Schumer and other angry partisans make threats against the judiciary and then mislead the American people? What’s the difference between the court and a super-legislature if Senator Schumer and others pack the court with radical progressive activists for lifetime appointments? This is dangerous.
Judges shouldn’t be intimidated by Senator Schumer’s ugly threats. They’re supposed to suit up in their black robes, tune out the partisan noise, and make decisions based on the Constitution.
Here in the Senate, we’re going to keep confirming good judges who understand that they aren’t supposed to care about partisan ranting.
Senator Schumer is wrong to threaten the Supreme Court. His bully tactics won’t stop us from doing our jobs.