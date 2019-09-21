Something stirring happened in Washington this week. Chief Standing Bear, native Nebraskan, first American, leader of the Ponca Tribe, was welcomed to the United States Capitol in Statuary Hall.

In 1877, the Ponca Tribe was forcibly removed from their ancestral homeland. The harsh injustice of their journey eventually culminated in the famous trial in which Standing Bear raised his hand and declared: “I am a man. God made us both.” Chief Standing Bear changed history, as Native Americans were declared persons under the law.

 I invite you to watch a video of the deeply moving public ceremony.

Standing Bear

Nebraska’s Great Outdoors

Like many Nebraskans, I enjoy hunting and fishing, and these activities have instilled in me an enduring love for the outdoors.  There’s no better way to take in the beauty of Nebraska, whether it’s on a turkey hunt in the Pine Ridge or spending a quiet evening fishing at a community pond.  …

Nebraska National Guard’s bronze star recipients

Many Nebraskans have heard of the Bronze Star Medal that is awarded to members of the military. But this week I want to highlight its history and the level of courage, character, and honor required to receive the award.

Standing for Justice

This week, I’m traveling to Washington, DC to celebrate the unveiling of a statue of Chief Standing Bear at the United States Capitol. The statue will be on display for years to come, and I encourage Nebraskans to look for it when they next visit the U.S. Capitol.

Standing Bear takes center stage

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at 2:00 pm (CT), the Dedication of Chief Standing Bear in Statuary Hall at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., will take place. I proudly joined Senator Tom Brewer and other fellow Senators in voting to place the statute of the landmark civil righ…

Infanticide

There was a little-known hearing this week in Congress. The major media did not cover it. But fundamental questions about science, reason, and ethics were considered.

Essential energy

Energy is essential in every American’s life. We use energy to do just about everything; drive to work, heat our homes, cook meals, and power our cell phones. As diverse as the uses for energy are, so too are the sources of this energy: oil, gas, coal, nuclear, biofuels, wind, hydro, and sol…

A force for community and country

In 1636, a small militia regiment banded together to better defend colonists who arrived in North America. We know this as the founding of the first regiment of the National Guard, the oldest component of our country’s armed forces. Since the Revolutionary War, our nation has depended on our…

A Force for Community and Country

