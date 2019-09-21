Something stirring happened in Washington this week. Chief Standing Bear, native Nebraskan, first American, leader of the Ponca Tribe, was welcomed to the United States Capitol in Statuary Hall.
In 1877, the Ponca Tribe was forcibly removed from their ancestral homeland. The harsh injustice of their journey eventually culminated in the famous trial in which Standing Bear raised his hand and declared: “I am a man. God made us both.” Chief Standing Bear changed history, as Native Americans were declared persons under the law.
I invite you to watch a video of the deeply moving public ceremony.