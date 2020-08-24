Senator Walz delivers on property tax promise

During this most recent legislative session, Senator Lynne Walz, at the end of her first term, delivered for her constituents by providing significant property tax relief to the people of Dodge County and Nebraska.
In what is being described as “The Grand Compromise”, LB1107, secures a minimum base funding of $275 million dollars for the Property Tax Credit Fund. This law goes into effect with no new taxes levied by the Legislature. Instead, it sets up a mechanism to ensure that, if the gambling initiative makes it on the ballot and passes, any additional revenues generated will go to this fund.
In addition there is a new Property Tax Refundable Income Tax credit available to Nebraskans based on the amount of school district property taxes paid the prior year. This program begins with $125 million dollars in funding for fiscal year 2020-21. Each year thereafter, if the rainy day fund is fully financed, and if net receipts exceed the forecast by 3.5%, 100% of the excess will be directed towards increasing this new fund.
“After four years of contentious debate around this issue I am so happy to see everyone come together and give Nebraskans what they have been asking for,” said Senator Lynne Walz. “This has been a long time coming and I am proud to say that I supported this legislation.”
The Grand Compromise not only secured funding for property taxes but paved the way for a new Nebraska’s business incentives program with a larger emphasis for small business in rural Nebraska, and a state-of-the-art academic medical facility at UNMC. While business incentives were pared back to help provide tax relief Nebraska maintains a solid toolkit to advance our economy across the state. This, paired with a future promise to help fund UNMC’s new medical center will help guarantee the people of Nebraska’s personal and financial security as we weather the effects of this pandemic.
Senator Walz said, “it is imperative at this time that our families, our farmers, our businesses, and our world-class medical community has the State of Nebraska standing behind them.”