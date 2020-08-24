Senator Walz delivers on property tax promise

During this most recent legislative session, Senator Lynne Walz, at the end of her first term, delivered for her constituents by providing significant property tax relief to the people of Dodge County and Nebraska.

In what is being described as “The Grand Compromise”, LB1107, secures a minimum base funding of $275 million dollars for the Property Tax Credit Fund. This law goes into effect with no new taxes levied by the Legislature. Instead, it sets up a mechanism to ensure that, if the gambling initiative makes it on the ballot and passes, any additional revenues generated will go to this fund.

In addition there is a new Property Tax Refundable Income Tax credit available to Nebraskans based on the amount of school district property taxes paid the prior year. This program begins with $125 million dollars in funding for fiscal year 2020-21. Each year thereafter, if the rainy day fund is fully financed, and if net receipts exceed the forecast by 3.5%, 100% of the excess will be directed towards increasing this new fund.

“After four years of contentious debate around this issue I am so happy to see everyone come together and give Nebraskans what they have been asking for,” said Senator Lynne Walz. “This has been a long time coming and I am proud to say that I supported this legislation.”

The Grand Compromise not only secured funding for property taxes but paved the way for a new Nebraska’s business incentives program with a larger emphasis for small business in rural Nebraska, and a state-of-the-art academic medical facility at UNMC. While business incentives were pared back to help provide tax relief Nebraska maintains a solid toolkit to advance our economy across the state. This, paired with a future promise to help fund UNMC’s new medical center will help guarantee the people of Nebraska’s personal and financial security as we weather the effects of this pandemic.

Senator Walz said, “it is imperative at this time that our families, our farmers, our businesses, and our world-class medical community has the State of Nebraska standing behind them.”

Tags

In other news

The Post Office

A constituent in a small town in Nebraska wrote to me recently concerned that the local post office was not flying the American flag. I phoned the new postmaster. She said, “Yes, the top of the pole is broken, and I don’t have any help to fix it.” I said, “Hold on.” I called our public power…

Senator Walz delivers on property tax promise

During this most recent legislative session, Senator Lynne Walz, at the end of her first term, delivered for her constituents by providing significant property tax relief to the people of Dodge County and Nebraska.

Celebrating excellence in innovation and adaptation

Nebraskans always look at the positive side of life. Our communities grow when individuals step up: helping their neighbors, being involved, and creating opportunities for themselves and others. For this reason, I am excited to launch a new project this year to acknowledge the contributions …

District 16 udpate

Greetings to all in Legislative District 16 and the surrounding area. On August 13th we officially adjourned the 2020 legislative session and though it was only my second session as your senator, it was a session unlike any other. When we first convened in January of this year no one could h…

District 41 update

The current legislative session officially concluded on day 60, which was last Thursday, August 13. We concluded the session by hearing remarks from the six term limited and outgoing senators, and passing several bills through final reading. One bill we passed was LB 1107, a comprehensive pa…

2020 Agriculture Summit

This year has been uniquely challenging for rural America and for farmers and ranchers. In the face of new stress and uncertainty, agriculture has continued to feed the world. The men and women in our agriculture sector put in countless hours to provide for the rest of us. It is of the utmos…

District 40 update

The Legislature has completed its work for this 60-day legislative session which took an extended break from the middle of March until July 20, due to COVID-19. Although what was accomplished earlier this session seems like it was a long time ago, I was pleased with the work done during the …

Sen. Briese's comments regarding LB1107

State Senator Tom Briese, one of the main driving forces behind property tax relief in Nebraska reacted today to the Legislature approving LB1107, a major property tax relief and business incentives package. “The passage of LB 1107 represents the culmination of a nearly two year effort to pu…