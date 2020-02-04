Session has been underway for less than a month and things are already moving quickly. So far, the legislature has debated dozens of bills on the floor and many more in front of the various committees.
As a member of the Education and Health and Human Services committees, I have the pleasure of being involved in promoting the academics of Nebraska’s current and future generation’s in addition to its well-being.
The task of ensuring the well-being of Nebraskan’s is not one I take lightly. Myself, and members of the Health and Human Services committee are always looking for ways to improve the healthcare we provide here in Nebraska. However, we cannot do this alone.
This is why I am so happy that the legislature has recently advanced my bill LB541 onto the next stage of debate. This bill seeks to expand education about the need for more bone marrow donors and encourage physicians to inquire with patients of their interest in becoming a donor. You can easily become a marrow donor by going to bethematch.org and requesting a free buccal swab kit. The registry will then contact you if you are a match for someone who needs the donation and you have the opportunity to save a life.
Oftentimes bone marrow transplants are the only option for people with Aplastic anemia, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, or Sickle Cell Anemia. These and other life threatening illnesses affect around 17,500 people, each year. Finding a donor can be difficult because only 30% of patients will have a relative who is a match with the ability to donate.
Unfortunately, the need for donors is not as well known when compared to blood donors. This is why I would like to encourage my home district of Dodge County and everyone else in Nebraska to join the registry operated by the National Marrow Donor Program and help save a life.