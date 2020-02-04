Session has been underway for less than a month and things are already moving quickly. So far, the legislature has debated dozens of bills on the floor and many more in front of the various committees.

As a member of the Education and Health and Human Services committees, I have the pleasure of being involved in promoting the academics of Nebraska’s current and future generation’s in addition to its well-being.

The task of ensuring the well-being of Nebraskan’s is not one I take lightly. Myself, and members of the Health and Human Services committee are always looking for ways to improve the healthcare we provide here in Nebraska. However, we cannot do this alone.

This is why I am so happy that the legislature has recently advanced my bill LB541 onto the next stage of debate. This bill seeks to expand education about the need for more bone marrow donors and encourage physicians to inquire with patients of their interest in becoming a donor. You can easily become a marrow donor by going to bethematch.org and requesting a free buccal swab kit. The registry will then contact you if you are a match for someone who needs the donation and you have the opportunity to save a life.

Oftentimes bone marrow transplants are the only option for people with Aplastic anemia, Leukemia, Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, or Sickle Cell Anemia. These and other life threatening illnesses affect around 17,500 people, each year. Finding a donor can be difficult because only 30% of patients will have a relative who is a match with the ability to donate.

Unfortunately, the need for donors is not as well known when compared to blood donors. This is why I would like to encourage my home district of Dodge County and everyone else in Nebraska to join the registry operated by the National Marrow Donor Program and help save a life.

Tags

In other news

District 17 update

Thursday, January 30, 2020 we reached a point twenty-five percent through the Legislative Session. New and carryover Bills have begun to come out of Committee, and this next week we will see debate on some Bills that that advanced in the past couple of weeks to Final Reading. The pace has qu…

District 16 update

Another busy week in the Unicameral Legislature ended along with the month of January this past Friday. After a full week of hearings in the Agriculture, Business and Labor, and Health and Human Services Committees, extensive floor debate and many lunch or evening events, I capped off the we…

District 40 update

Last year, I introduced and prioritized LB 243, which created the Healthy Soils Task Force. Since the bill’s passage last April, the Governor has appointed 14 members to the task force, representing production agriculture, agribusiness, Natural Resource Districts, environmental organizations…

District 41 update

In the last two weeks, a lot of things have happened at the Legislature in Lincoln, and at the same time, very little has happened. A number of good bills have advanced: supporting victims of human trafficking, providing an income tax break to military retirees, and others. But we haven’t ha…

Protecting expectant mothers in rural Nebraska

Each January, many Nebraskans travel more than 1,000 miles to proudly join the March for Life in Washington, D.C., and this year was no exception. These Nebraskans drew attention to the pro-life, pro-women values they hold dear. While being pro-life and pro-women of course involves protectin…

Tax increases and government mandates are not a solution

When we enacted tax reform in 2017, through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we had two goals – simplify compliance and reduce the tax burden on as many Americans as possible. Despite – or I would argue because of – these rate reductions, a strong economy means U.S. federal tax revenue continues t…

An Honest Look at Marijuana

The big marijuana industry grew to $13.6 billion in 2019, and marijuana lobbyists are eagerly looking to cash in on new markets. They’re pouring big money into shaping public opinion on marijuana across the nation. To avoid regulation, the industry wants to persuade people that the drug is n…

District 17 update

Week three at your Legislature got even busier, with Session until noon and Committee hearings all around the Capitol beginning at 1:30.  