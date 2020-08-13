Sen. Briese's comments regarding LB1107

State Senator Tom Briese, one of the main driving forces behind property tax relief in Nebraska reacted today to the Legislature approving LB1107, a major property tax relief and business incentives package. “The passage of LB 1107 represents the culmination of a nearly two year effort to put together a package deal on property taxes and business incentives. The marrying of the components into a package has accomplished what couldn’t be done individually. The package concept has enabled all parties to come together, through considerable negotiation, to arrive at a compromise that will move our state forward.”

Briese continued, “The passage of this bill facilitates the long-awaited property tax relief Nebraskans deserve. The statutory guarantee in the property tax credit fund, coupled with the newly created Property Tax Incentive Fund, will provide meaningful and substantial relief for all. LB 1107 is critical to economic growth in our state, and is a win for all Nebraskans.”

Nebraska property tax, incentives packages wins initial OK

LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers advanced a compromise package Wednesday to soften the impact of local property tax increases, preserve tax incentives for businesses and commit as much as $300 million in state money to a proposed disaster response facility in Omaha.

