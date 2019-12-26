Season's Greetings

This past year has been a challenging one for a number of folks throughout

Nebraska, and Legislative District 17 is no exception. A long, intense winter that

morphed into historic flooding and late crops, that caused anxiety, damage, loss,

and much more. There is no doubt that rural areas were hit especially hard and

some who farm and ranch are still working through the challenges all of these

months later.

In the midst of it all, we witnessed hope in action. We saw neighbor helping

neighbor, strangers helping new friends. Through it all, we not only remained

Nebraska Strong, but became Nebraska Stronger. So many of us have so much to

be thankful for, so much to celebrate, even as we say goodbye to the trials, tests,

and turmoil of 2019.

As the end of 2019 draws near, I find myself so grateful to live in Northeast

Nebraska, in this great state and in this wonderful country. I am confident that no

matter what the year ahead brings, we will share the joys, divide the sorrows, and

we will stand side by side in Legislative District 17 and throughout Nebraska to

continue that tradition of Nebraska Strong.

My Christmas wish for each of you is that you and your loved ones experience a

joyous season of celebration and love. If you are fortunate enough to be with

loving family and friends– hold them close and hug them well. If you see someone

struggling-reach out, share the Christmas and love you hold in your own heart to

touch another’s life. If you are someone who is struggling—reach back, share your

heart and your story with those around you. Offer them the opportunity to care.

Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get; we make a life by

what we give.”

From our home to yours, I wish you each a very Merry Christmas and a Prosperous

New Year!

As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively

do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I

look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or

by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov

