Season's Greetings

This past year has been a challenging one for a number of folks throughout
Nebraska, and Legislative District 17 is no exception. A long, intense winter that
morphed into historic flooding and late crops, that caused anxiety, damage, loss,
and much more. There is no doubt that rural areas were hit especially hard and
some who farm and ranch are still working through the challenges all of these
months later.
In the midst of it all, we witnessed hope in action. We saw neighbor helping
neighbor, strangers helping new friends. Through it all, we not only remained
Nebraska Strong, but became Nebraska Stronger. So many of us have so much to
be thankful for, so much to celebrate, even as we say goodbye to the trials, tests,
and turmoil of 2019.
As the end of 2019 draws near, I find myself so grateful to live in Northeast
Nebraska, in this great state and in this wonderful country. I am confident that no
matter what the year ahead brings, we will share the joys, divide the sorrows, and
we will stand side by side in Legislative District 17 and throughout Nebraska to
continue that tradition of Nebraska Strong.
My Christmas wish for each of you is that you and your loved ones experience a
joyous season of celebration and love. If you are fortunate enough to be with
loving family and friends– hold them close and hug them well. If you see someone
struggling-reach out, share the Christmas and love you hold in your own heart to
touch another’s life. If you are someone who is struggling—reach back, share your
heart and your story with those around you. Offer them the opportunity to care.
Winston Churchill once said, “We make a living by what we get; we make a life by
what we give.”
From our home to yours, I wish you each a very Merry Christmas and a Prosperous
New Year!
As always, it is of great importance that I hear from my constituents to effectively
do my job as your voice in the Legislature. I encourage you to contact me and I
look forward to hearing from you. You can reach me by phone at 402-471-2716 or
by email at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov