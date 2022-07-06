LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are unpaid and are not subject to legislative confirmation:
— Advisory Committee on Aging — Kimberly J. Baumann, Pierce
— Nebraska Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired — Linda Mentink, Columbus
— Nebraska Dairy Industry Development Board — Heath Snodgrass, Orchard
— Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities — Caitlin A. Donaldson, Norfolk; Stephen Morton, Norfolk
— Niobrara Council — Jason D. Appelt, Ainsworth; Lana S. Arrowsmith, Bassett; Dallas D. Dodson, Valentine; Leslie L. Hall, Bassett; Mary L. Mercure, Valentine; Richard S. Mercure, Valentine; Andrew J. Steinhauser, Springview
— Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards — James A. Litchfield, Wakefield
— Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force — Michael Gutzmer, Columbus
— Semiquincentennial Commission — Debra Nelson-Loseke, Columbus
— Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees — Brett Gehrig Hilbers, Wayne
— State Advisory Committee on Substance Abuse Services — Kelli Means, Norfolk