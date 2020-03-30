Providing Relief for Americans: COVID-19 Response – Phase III

Just a few weeks ago, we were in the midst of the strongest economy in years. We now find ourselves with questions about what will happen to our economy due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In contrast with other times of economic uncertainty, this interruption in our economy was not caused by bad decisions or nefarious actors, nor were we nearing the end of a business cycle. It was caused by a viral pandemic: a natural disaster. Though it may be painful, American resolve will bring us through this crisis.

At the direction of the medical professionals, federal, state, and local governments, Americans are staying home to protect themselves and their loved ones. Due to this drastic, but necessary measure, we now must deal with the ramifications of the interruption to our everyday lives and economy. We have already seen the severe impact on our economy of social distancing, but the safety of the American people is priority number one. President Trump, whose policies have helped spur our economy to the heights it was at, will be able to lead us back to where we were.

This week both the House and Senate passed Phase III of the COVID-19 response, known as the CARES Act. This relief package is aimed at providing assistance to Americans with tax relief, expanded unemployment benefits for those who need it, and helping our businesses stay afloat so we can resume a strong economy when the pandemic subsides. Although I have concerns about the price tag of this bill, the consequences of doing nothing are too great. We must act for the American people.

During this interruption of our economy, many small businesses have been forced to make tough decisions because of the lack of consumers and foot traffic. It is imperative as many people as possible keep their jobs, and employers to keep them on payrolls. Various provisions in this package assist with this, by providing comprehensive assistance to employers who are able to retain employees, and by letting people who are furloughed retain connection to their employer and still receive unemployment benefits until they return to work.

For my part, I have been focused on ensuring rural America is not left behind. One important tool we can use, which is particularly timely during this pandemic, is telehealth. Access to quality health care is a challenge for rural communities under normal circumstances, let alone during this pandemic. For example, the RUSH Act which I recently reintroduced would allow for expanded use of telehealth in skilled nursing facilities so we can treat patients in place rather than transferring them to a hospital, which in rural America can be a long distance away, and preventing unnecessary risks to those most vulnerable.

To emphasize the importance of telehealth in this time of crisis, I wrote a letter urging Congressional leadership to allow Medicare beneficiaries expanded health care access through telehealth in Phase III, and important changes were included in the package, especially for Rural Health Clinics and Federally Qualified Health Centers. In addition, because of the unique role Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) play in rural health care, we were able to secure 125 percent reimbursement for lost revenue for these crucial hospitals. Nebraska’s Third District has 55 Critical Access Hospitals, the most in the nation.

We also cannot forget our agriculture sector, who have been so crucial during this time providing food to Americans. Our producers have been affected by this pandemic like everyone else, most notably by a drop in commodity prices even as we see record demand at grocery stores. Phase III contains provisions providing emergency funding and replenishing the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) to assist livestock producers during this time.

During this difficult time, we must be thinking of how to fight this virus, but we should also be thinking of the future. I am glad President Trump has made the safety of Americans priority number one, while taking actions to stimulate our economy. I am ready to help in this endeavor, and will work to ensure rural America is included in this relief package.

