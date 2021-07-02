This week in Washington, I focused on something we don’t think much about: our food. The vastness of our land, our ingenuity, our technological prowess allows our nation to provide the most abundant, low-cost, nutritious, and diverse array of foods in the world. As we near the July 4th holiday, this is something else to be grateful for.

I am the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration. This was a big week for Nebraska. Watch: https://youtu.be/nO5zo-L1JD8

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) is the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

30 Nebraska senators urge schools to reject sex ed standards

OMAHA (AP) — Thirty Nebraska state lawmakers — including seven representing Northeast and North Central Nebraska — urged local school boards on Thursday to reject proposed state health standards that include lessons for young children on gender identity and gender expression.

Fortenberry speaks out against U.S. taxpayer funding of abortion overseas

(Washington, D.C.)—Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, made the following statement today against U.S. funding of abortion overseas during House Appropriations Committee debate on the 2022 State and Foreign Op…

Fortenberry leads deliberations on 2022 ag appropriations

(Washington, DC)— Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01), Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration (FDA), made the following statement today in advance of the House Appropriations Committee full-committee markup…

Fischer announces virtual staff office hours for Madison County

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced today her staff is hosting virtual local office hours for constituents in Madison County on Friday, June 25, 2021. These office hours serve as a convenient opportunity for constituents to speak directly with Senator Fischer’s sta…

District 41 update

I would consider the recently completed legislative session successful for Nebraska taxpayers. Among other items, we passed, and the governor signed into law, bills to provide a sales tax exemption on municipal water, tax relief for military retirement recipients, tax relief for social secur…

District 41 update

The legislature wrapped up its substantive work last week. Much of the debate became contentious after the legislature blocked a bill to expand funding for developmental disability services. However, we did manage to get through the priority bills, passing all that had made it to final readi…