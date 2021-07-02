This week in Washington, I focused on something we don’t think much about: our food. The vastness of our land, our ingenuity, our technological prowess allows our nation to provide the most abundant, low-cost, nutritious, and diverse array of foods in the world. As we near the July 4th holiday, this is something else to be grateful for.
I am the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration. This was a big week for Nebraska. Watch: https://youtu.be/nO5zo-L1JD8
