Abortion, voting rights, critical race theory and vaccine mandates.
While in most cases, it’s unclear what form specific legislation might take, there’s little doubt among political observers that the issues will play some role in the 60-day session that starts Wednesday, Jan. 5 — a session that is already slated to be jam-packed with legislative action, including the allocation of $1 billion in federal COVID relief money.
More recently, conservative politicians — including Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Republican candidates who want to take his seat after next year’s elections — have brought the topics of race and equity into the political fray under the banner of “critical race theory.”
Critical race theory is an academic framework that is decades old and views racism as systemic, embedded in systems and policies, rather than as an individual issue.
It’s generally taught at the graduate level, but opponents like Ricketts have used the term to cover a broad range of anti-racism and diversity curriculum and initiatives.
University of Nebraska Regent and Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen introduced a resolution for the regents to ban “any imposition” of the theory at the university. After regents rejected that resolution, Pillen and Ricketts vowed to keep fighting on the issue.
According to an analysis by Education Week, a news organization focused on K-12 education, 29 states “have introduced bills or taken other steps that would restrict teaching critical race theory or limit how teachers can discuss racism and sexism,” and 13 have enacted the bans.
State Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont, who leads the Education Committee, said her office has asked a lot of schools if they teach critical race theory and has yet to find one that does.
“I don’t think we have time to focus on non-issues,” she said. “There are a lot of other issues to focus on.”
Regardless, the issue of who gets to decide what kids learn in school in Nebraska will undoubtedly be a topic of debate.
State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston said she and other lawmakers would propose a policy in reaction to the Nebraska Board of Education and Department of Education’s failed attempt to write health and sex education standards for Nebraska schools earlier this year.
Her bill is simple, she said, and would “validate” that actions of that magnitude would require direction from the Legislature, rather than the state board — an independently elected body — or Department of Education.
Gov. Pete Ricketts urged the board to scrap the sex education topics, which incorporated teaching about gender identity and sexual orientation, and board members indefinitely postponed development of the standards in September.
Coming Thursday: Two state senators led a recent push to convene the Legislature for a special session to consider banning vaccination mandates but fell five senators short of the support they needed.