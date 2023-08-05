Legislative 17 update

This week I will continue going over portions of the Education Committee priority bill LB705 which provides, changes, transfers, and eliminates provisions relating to education.
· The new College Pathway Program Cash Fund would receive 2% of the lottery funds. Under this new program, the Department of Education would provide grants to qualifying service providers that help low-income and underrepresented students graduate from high school, apply to college, and complete the requirements to receive an associate or bachelor’s degree.
· Under another new program, the coordinating Commission for Post-Secondary Education would provide up to $250,000 in grants each year to teachers enrolled in education pathways leading to qualification to teach dual-credit and career and technical education courses.
· One percent of the funds would be allocated to the new Door to College Scholarship Act, under which the commission would provide grants of up to $5,000 annually to eligible students for their educational expenses at public or private postsecondary educational institutions in Nebraska. Eligible students would have to receive a high school diploma from an accredited education program at a youth rehabilitation and treatment center or from a public, private, denominational, or parochial school within one year of being discharged from a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC).
· Under the amended provisions of LB385 (Adopt the Nebraska Teacher Recruitment and Retention Act), this bill creates a tyrant program administered by the state Department of Education intended to recruit and retain Nebraska elementary and high school teachers. Under this bill, teachers who have signed a contract to complete their second, fourth, or sixth year of full-time employment as a teacher at a Nebraska school could apply for a $2,500 grant. Teachers who obtain an endorsement in special education, mathematics, science, technology, or dual credit could apply for a $5,000 grant.
· Under the amended provisions of LB603, this bill would incentivize the recruitment of public school teachers by allowing alternative means for teaching certification. Persons who possess a bachelor’s degree, have been certified to teach through alternative organizations, and meet other criteria may be certified to teach in Nebraska. Alternative certificate holders would have to participate in a school district clinical experience during their first semester of employment as a teacher.
· LB724 no longer requires applicants for an entry-level teaching permit or a temporary certificate to teach on a full-time basis to demonstrate basic proficiency in reading, writing, and math by passing a standardized test designated by the State Board of Education.
· LB762 requires the State Board of Education to create a program intended to help paraprofessionals and paraeducators become certified teachers. Under the program, those individuals could apply to the department for a grant not to exceed $3,000 for expenses related to training or education required to obtain a Nebraska teaching certificate.
· LB647 changes provisions relating to the purchase and loan of textbooks for children enrolled in kindergarten to twelfth grade of a private school. This bill creates updates and efficiencies to the Textbook Loan Program by centralizing the process at the Nebraska Department of Education. The department would be required to purchase and loan textbooks–including digital, electronic, or online resources–to children enrolled in kindergarten to twelfth grade of an approved private school.
· Under amended provisions of LB787, the State Board of Education is to establish an innovation grant program to procure or purchase an annual license for a three-dimensional, game-based learning platform to engage middle and high school students in coursework and careers in science, technology engineering, entrepreneurship, and mathematics.
· LB805 would require each school district to allow a representative of certain youth organizations, including the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, to provide information, services, and activities to students in a school building or on school grounds at least once during each school year. A representative would be subject to a background check and could provide oral information to students only during non-instructional time.
(Portions of this taken from “Education lottery allocation bill expanded, advanced”. Unicameral Update. May 4, 2023. http://update.legislature.ne.gov/?p=34269)
The Wayne County Fair finished up on July 30th. From bull riding as well as bullfighting and bubble soccer on Thursday to a dual track tractor pull on Friday and two performers on Saturday, it was another great showing for the Wayne County Fair. Plenty of 4-H/FFA shows were on full display along with a lot of activities for the kids. This year’s fair was a huge success. I would like to congratulate all the participants on a job well done and thank you for participating in this year’s fair. Without you, the fair would not be what it is. (Portions of this taken from Scheffler, Aaron. “Highlights from Wayne County Demolition Derby, Another Packed Crowd”. Wayne Daily News, July 31, 2023. https://waynedailynews.com/local-news/highlights-from-wayne-county-demolition-derby-another-packed-crowd/ August 3, 2023)
As always, I invite you to let me know your thoughts, ideas, concerns, or suggestions by contacting me by calling (402) 471-2716 or emailing me at jalbrecht@leg.ne.gov.