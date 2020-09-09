Nebraska is home to some of the friendliest, most charitable people in the country. Over and over throughout my life, I have seen our state band together to help others when times get tough.
These last six months since COVID-19 arrived in the U.S. have certainly been difficult, but I have been so proud of the way our state has responded. Nebraskans are continuing to practice social distancing, and many businesses are reopening, hopefully for good.
Even more than this, I have been proud of how Nebraskans have gone out of our way to help other Americans during this pandemic. A great example of this selflessness is Omaha Steaks, which has been proudly based in Nebraska since its founding over 100 years ago. They recently partnered with the Salvation Army to provide meals for thousands of families who have been affected by Hurricane Laura.
Omaha Steaks has donated over 60,000 pounds of steak, or nearly 200,000 portions – and that’s just the initial donation. These much-needed meals will go to Hurricane Laura survivors from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Beaumont, Texas, a region along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico that was hardest hit by the hurricane.
On top of Omaha Steaks’ donation of food, our state also sent help in the form of disaster recovery workers. Nebraska Task Force 1 is an urban search-and-rescue team based out of the Lincoln Fire Department that has deployed to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Florence, last year’s flooding in Nebraska, and other disasters in recent years. At the end of August, they left for College Station, Texas, to help Hurricane Laura victims as well.
Task forces like NE Task Force 1 are deployed nationally, and according to team member Nic Cunningham, Nebraska’s location in the center of the country “puts us on alert to go to the East Coast, the West Coast, or the Gulf area,” and they’ll be in Texas for the foreseeable future to help people there get back on their feet.
Holdredge-based jobsite equipment manufacturer Allmand Brothers is also pitching in. They sent dozens of generators and light towers to Lake Charles, where they will be used to provide emergency power and to support recovery efforts. Even better, they sent this much-needed equipment on trucks owned by another Nebraska company, Ogorzolka Transportation in Henderson.
Finally, Navigator MotorCoach and Charter Bus Company is also doing its part. The Norfolk-based transportation company has sent several buses and drivers to Texas and Louisiana to help with recovery. The motorcoach industry as a whole has sent over 600 buses to the area, which they do just about every year to assist with hurricane response efforts around the country.
Throughout this pandemic, I have seen Nebraskans helping Nebraskans in inspiring ways. These stories show that Nebraskans look out for others, too – and I could not be more proud to call “The Good Life” home.
Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.