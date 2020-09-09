Nebraska is home to some of the friendliest, most charitable people in the country. Over and over throughout my life, I have seen our state band together to help others when times get tough.

These last six months since COVID-19 arrived in the U.S. have certainly been difficult, but I have been so proud of the way our state has responded. Nebraskans are continuing to practice social distancing, and many businesses are reopening, hopefully for good.

Even more than this, I have been proud of how Nebraskans have gone out of our way to help other Americans during this pandemic. A great example of this selflessness is Omaha Steaks, which has been proudly based in Nebraska since its founding over 100 years ago. They recently partnered with the Salvation Army to provide meals for thousands of families who have been affected by Hurricane Laura.

Omaha Steaks has donated over 60,000 pounds of steak, or nearly 200,000 portions – and that’s just the initial donation. These much-needed meals will go to Hurricane Laura survivors from Lake Charles, Louisiana, to Beaumont, Texas, a region along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico that was hardest hit by the hurricane.

On top of Omaha Steaks’ donation of food, our state also sent help in the form of disaster recovery workers. Nebraska Task Force 1 is an urban search-and-rescue team based out of the Lincoln Fire Department that has deployed to help those affected by Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Florence, last year’s flooding in Nebraska, and other disasters in recent years. At the end of August, they left for College Station, Texas, to help Hurricane Laura victims as well.

Task forces like NE Task Force 1 are deployed nationally, and according to team member Nic Cunningham, Nebraska’s location in the center of the country “puts us on alert to go to the East Coast, the West Coast, or the Gulf area,” and they’ll be in Texas for the foreseeable future to help people there get back on their feet.

Holdredge-based jobsite equipment manufacturer Allmand Brothers is also pitching in. They sent dozens of generators and light towers to Lake Charles, where they will be used to provide emergency power and to support recovery efforts. Even better, they sent this much-needed equipment on trucks owned by another Nebraska company, Ogorzolka Transportation in Henderson.

Finally, Navigator MotorCoach and Charter Bus Company is also doing its part. The Norfolk-based transportation company has sent several buses and drivers to Texas and Louisiana to help with recovery. The motorcoach industry as a whole has sent over 600 buses to the area, which they do just about every year to assist with hurricane response efforts around the country.

Throughout this pandemic, I have seen Nebraskans helping Nebraskans in inspiring ways. These stories show that Nebraskans look out for others, too – and I could not be more proud to call “The Good Life” home.

Thank you for participating in the democratic process. I look forward to visiting with you again next week.

Tags

In other news

District 17 update

The Legislative Session may be adjourned, with state senators not due back until Session begins in January 2021, but there is still plenty happening. I continue to review requests for legislation, talk and meet with constituents and stakeholders, and get out into District 17 as much as possi…

Agriculture up close

There is no doubt Nebraska is an agricultural powerhouse. In 2019, despite our small size in population, Nebraska was the sixth largest agriculture exporter in the nation. Our state’s agriculture has a real impact on our nation and beyond. It should come as no surprise the Chief Agriculture …

End of Session Update

When the session convened in early January this year we were all unaware of the challenges

We will bounce back

Above all, Nebraska is a community. After 2019’s historic flooding, we didn’t simply cut our losses and move on. Instead, the best among us inspired the nation by looking out for those who were hit hardest and helping them get back on their feet.

District 17 update

The 106th Legislature consisted of two very full Sessions in the midst of strong economic growth and small unemployment numbers in 2019 and going into 2020, the 2019 flooding and disaster relief efforts, and the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. During the two Sessions, the Legislature passed 389 bill…

The importance of USPS to rural America

In rural America we understand the importance of postal mail to connecting our republic. Sites across Nebraska’s Third District on the Pony Express Historic Trail commemorate the value of this service back to our earliest days as a territory and state. However, the United States Postal Servi…

100 Years of women’s suffrage

On August 18, 1920, Tennessee ratified the Nineteenth Amendment to our Constitution. As the 36th state to do so, their decision to give women the vote pushed the amendment past the three-fourths threshold required by the Constitution. The amendment was adopted, and women would finally be abl…

District 17 update

Last week, I discussed the Governor’s signature of LB814, which bans dismemberment abortion. After the bill passed in the Legislature on August 13, I spoke on the floor about the hard work of Julie Schmit-Albin, who was at the helm of Nebraska Right to Life for more than 30 years. The Govern…