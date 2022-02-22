(WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) made the following statement today after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Immediately after the Beijing Olympics, as if on cue, Russia invaded Ukraine. This brazen violation of another nation’s sovereignty should remind the entire world of ever-present dangers. Late-game sanctions after a failed Kamala Harris visit to Germany are not going to stop this determined aggressor,” Fortenberry said.
“Here are some answers that can make a difference: 1. Immediate return to American energy independence; 2. Europe ends its dependence on Russian natural gas; 3. Europe reestablishes its will to properly burden share with NATO; 4. Arms for, and support of reform within, Ukraine,” Fortenberry added.
“Only by reestablishing strength do we have leverage for diplomacy,” Fortenberry said.
Fort Report on Ukraine: https://fortenberry.house.gov/news/fort-report/fort-report-ukraine
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is founder of the Congressional Nuclear Security Working Group. He represents the 1st district of Nebraska, which includes a crucial piece of American nuclear security infrastructure––Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue.